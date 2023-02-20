The Ritz-Carlton, Amman Ends its First Year on a High Note

In 2022, the Kingdom witnessed the official debut of The Ritz-Carlton, Amman, offering the heart of the city the finest luxury experience. While the brand is well-renowned across the world, the Ritz-Carlton, Amman is creating its unique mark and is witnessing its very own wave of achievements since it opened its doors.

The inauguration ceremony of The Ritz-Carlton, Amman

The arrival of the luxury brand in Jordan is part of the progressive Royal Vision, so deputizing for His Majesty King Abdullah, His Royal Highness Crown prince Hussein inaugurated The Ritz-Carlton, Amman on May 31, 2022. Upon his arrival, crown Prince Hussein toured the grand hotel and listened to a brief on all the facilities and amenities the property offered future guests.

Community outreach: Getting engaged and creating a positive impact

In 1983, the luxury franchise released its first mission statement announcing that “The Ritz-Carlton Hotels will be known as positive, supportive members of their community and will be sensitive to the environment.”

Since then, every property paved the way and established its own unique footprint in the local community. The Ritz-Carlton, Amman is no different and has participated in several initiatives since it opened, most notably it collaborated with five other hotels from the Marriot International properties located in Jordan and participated in an event in support of the Al-Aman Fund, a non-profit organization that supports the education of vulnerable children residing in the orphan care centers. The culinary event was held on October 1, 2022, and it offered guests a wide array of cuisines from around the world prepared by the best chefs from each establishment.

The hotel also collaborated with the Social Enterprise project (SEP), a local luxury fashion brand with a social impact focus, to release an exclusive line of hand-embroidered clothing and accessories inspired by the hotel’s color palettes and designs. The fashion line items are exclusively sold at the hotel, with every item skillfully crafted by women refugees.

Roberto’s makes Amman its second home

In addition to taking its place as Jordan’s premier upscale hospitality destination, The Ritz-Carlton, Amman is currently home to one of the finest dining destinations, the signature Italian restaurant, Roberto’s. The restaurant was inaugurated in June 2022, after its impressive legacy and decade-long success in Dubai. Its panoramic view of the city and the delicious dining options has turned the restaurant into the ideal hub for private events, in 2022, Roberto’s hosted eight special private events.

The World Travel Awards picks the Ritz-Carlton, Amman as the host of its first ceremony in the Kingdom

The finest brands in the world and 500 of the top travel and tourism industry leaders all gathered at the Ritz-Carlton, Amman hotel to attend the esteemed World Travel Awards (WTA) Middle East Gala Ceremony 2022. The award ceremony is monumental for both the hotel and the Kingdom, as this marks the first time WTA holds its gala reception in Jordan and it showcased The Ritz-Carlton’s readiness to host similar events. Jordan’s name was not only on the host list, as the country was also crowned as the Middle East’s Leading Honeymoon Destination 2022 and the Middle East’s Most Romantic Destination 2022.

Leading a successful journey to scoop four wins

The Ritz-Carlton brand has been a household name when it comes to excellence and exemplary customer experience and has been granted all the major awards a franchise can receive, now, its property in Jordan is quickly joining the same award-winning journey. The prestigious World Travel Awards—Middle East Gala Ceremony, named the property the Middle East’s Leading Luxury Hotel 2022. Mr. Tareq Derbas, General Manager of the Ritz-Carlton, Amman, was also awarded the Middle East’s Leading Hotelier, due to his pristine management and industry leadership.

A second award was granted from the World Travel Award Grand Final Ceremony held at Al Bustan Palace, a Ritz-Carlton Hotel, in Muscat, Oman. The Ritz-Carlton, Amman was named the World’s Leading Luxury Hotel 2022, and the award was presented to Mr. Tareq Derbas. Achieving this stellar recognition is a major milestone for the luxury hotel as it reaffirms its pledge to excellence.

Roberto’s Amman has also been gaining its own set of achievements, during the World Culinary Awards in Dubai, the signature Italian restaurant was named Jordan’s Best Hotel Restaurant for 2022.

Skyrocketing number of events during its first year

The property is home to a wide array of facilities for both corporate and social events. Its amenities include a 1,050 square-meter Grand Ballroom, five meeting rooms, one boardroom, and a luxurious Club Lounge. Since the property was inaugurated, it has seamlessly held 154 corporate events because of its well-equipped audio-visual system, availability of a Public Address system, strong Wi-Fi connection across all facilities, and an abundance of accommodations for delegates.

Wedded couples looking to create a memory that will last a lifetime were attracted to the hotel’s restaurants and ballrooms, which were designed to accommodate various events such as bridal showers, rehearsal dinners, and various other events a wedding may need, including the grand ceremony itself. The sophisticated indoor spaces have witnessed 67 weddings and social events so far.

The property catches the eyes of the Forbes Travel Guide

The Forbes Travel Guide is the roadmap to luxury hospitality and is the only independent, global rating agency for this niche industry. For more than 60 years, it has established a dedicated reader base because it relays credible knowledge and information. On November 1, 2022, the Ritz, Carlton, Amman, was featured on its platform as the Most Anticipated Hotel Opening of 2022. Gaining recognition from the prestigious platform affirms the hotel’s commitment to continue offering legendary services and unmatched customer experience.

Enhancing its international portfolio

In an endeavor to increase global awareness on The Ritz-Carlton, Amman as well as the tourism sector in the Kingdom, the property invited 14 renowned international journalists from Italy, Germany, and the United Kingdom to gain first-hand experience on the hotel’s various amenities, facilities, and restaurants. After the experience, the esteemed journalists promoted the property across various international media channels and presented Jordan as a tourist destination.

Since its inauguration, The Ritz- Carlton, Amman has successfully demonstrated why it is one of the top luxury hotel brands in the world, and as 2023 rolls in, it is certain that it will exceed expectations once again.