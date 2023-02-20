Marilu Olvera joins Qasr Al Sarab Desert Resort By Anantara as resort manager

Qasr al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara has appointed a new resort manage. Marilu Olvera brings over 20 years of global luxury hospitality experience to the role.

Olvera’s main responsibilities will be to oversee and guide the operations and guest experience of the resort’s 140 rooms, 14 suites, and 53 pool villas, alongside its F&B outlets and desert activities.

She shared: “I am delighted to be back in the Middle East to join this amazing team in Qasr al Sarab Desert Resort by Anantara, a truly iconic destination, deeply respected the world over. I am deeply passionate about the guest journey and take great pride in overseeing that every touch point is exceptional and that the guest service is unmatched. I am really excited to be working with the resort team to continue to drive and enhance the magical palace’s success story.”

The hospitality professional recently handled the opening project at Costa Rica’s Hacienda AltaGracia, part of Auberge Resort Collection, where she was responsible for the development and implementation of the front office, housekeeping, retail, airplane, and vehicle transportation departments, along with the selection of the OS&E at the resort’s 50 ultra-luxury casitas.

She previously worked as the EAM of rooms at Six Senses Zighy Bay in Oman, complex director of rooms at Dubai’s Al Seef hotels and worked during the opening of the luxury resort Cheval Blanc Randheli in the Maldives, as executive housekeeper.

Source Hotelier Middle East

