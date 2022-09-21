The Red Sea Development Company partners with Think Strawberries to represent Saudi luxury giga projects within India

Pioneering a new path and redefining the meaning of luxury travel, The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC) is developing two of the world’s most ambitious tourist destinations on the west coast of Saudi Arabia — The Red Sea and AMAALA.

In a league of their own, both destinations promise to change the face of luxury travel. As part of its strategic expansion plan to build destination awareness, TRSDC has joined hands with India’s leading tourism representation company, Think Strawberries, as its in-market representative to develop the country’s burgeoning outbound luxury travel market.

Being developed over 28,000 sq. km on the west coast of Saudi Arabia, The Red Sea is designed as a luxury tourism destination that will set new standards for sustainable development. Phase one is on track to debut next year and will offer a stellar lineup of 16 resorts including the likes of The Ritz Carlton Reserve, Raffles Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses, St. Regis and Grand Hyatt among others. By 2030, the destination will comprise 50 resorts with an inventory of over 8000 hotel rooms across 22 islands and 6 inland sites. The Red Sea will also feature an exclusive international airport, an 18-hole championship golf course, indulgent entertainment and leisure facilities.

AMAALA, another exquisite destination in line with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 tourism roadmap, is shaping up as a global luxury wellness destination focusing on transformative personal journeys inspired by wellness, arts and the purity of the Red Sea. The first phase of the destination is set for completion by end of 2024 and will consist of 8 hotels and upwards of 1,300 hotel keys. When complete, it will offer approximately 3,000 hotel rooms across 25 hotels as well as high-end retail establishments, fine dining, wellness, and recreational facilities.

While addressing the collaboration with Think Strawberries, Loredana Pettinati, Senior Travel Trade Director, TRSDC and AMAALA, stated, “As The Red Sea is gearing up to welcome its first guests in 2023, TRSDC is pleased to partner with India’s specialist destination consulting and representation company as part of our go-to-market plan. We unswervingly entrust Think Strawberries for its expertise in curating and implementing a cross-channel sales, marketing and PR strategy and are confident our destinations are sure to be rightly positioned and developed within the market.”

Munnmunn Marwah, COO, Think Strawberries, said, “India is witnessing a paradigm shift in the luxury travel market and is on its path to securing a considerable share in the global luxury space. The Red Sea and AMAALA are unique destinations setting new standards in this segment and we couldn’t be more excited to introduce the brands and strengthen its equity in the India market. We are working closely with TRSDC for the upcoming launch of the destinations and are fully geared to create an impactful reception.”

The first phase of The Red Sea will see the opening up of its exclusive international airport alongside a cast of world-class resorts in 2023, while AMAALA is welcoming first guest in 2024.