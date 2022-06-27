The Pavilions Madrid dishes up ‘Dine & Dream’ Bar Tomate partnership

Boutique hotel tastemaker The Pavilions Madrid has teamed up with one of the Spanish capital’s hippest new neighbourhood restaurants, Bar Tomate, to create a ‘Dine & Dream’ package that perfectly pairs its contemporary art-infused accommodation with a special menu of modern Madrilenian cuisine from one of the hottest kitchens in the chic Chamberí barrio. If soaking up the restaurant’s laid-back minimalist vibes over a four-course lunch or dinner leaves The Pavilions Madrid guests hungry for more, they can also dive into the most delicious delivery menu in town, courtesy of an exclusive new room service menu created for the hotel by Bar Tomate’s innovative chefs.

Available for lunch or dinner, Bar Tomate’s menu for The Pavilions Madrid guests starts with a celebration of the humble vegetable that inspired its name, tomato tartar with basil and carasatu toast, and Nikkei sea bass tiradito with rocoto pepper, avocado and tobiko. A choice of beef solomillo with roasted potatoes and mustard sauce or grilled turbot with Bilbaína sauce and sauteed vegetables follows for the main course; while a cheesecake, brownie with vanilla ice cream or fresh fruit await for dessert.

Especially designed for in-room delivery or to be savoured in the hotel´s hidden garden, the new Bar Tomate room service menu includes an exciting range of imaginative tapas, from tuna sashimi tortillas with avocado and chipotle mayonnaise and Russian salad with red prawn tartar to Peking duck tacos and squid brioche with citrus aioli, Japanese spring onion and coriander. A selection of pizzas arrive piping hot from the restaurant’s wood-fired oven, with irresistible topping combinations including Fontina, leek, truffle and egg yolk; or Sobrasada, Mahón cheese, honey and truffle oil. Meat lovers can choose a classic American burger or go continental with steak tartar, both served with fries; fish options include grilled salmon with quinoa salad or a Peruvian-inspired Anticuchero octopus, causa limeña and corn soup; while pasta and rice options include spaghetti with grilled clams, tomato confit, chili and basil.

An effervescent all-day restaurant and bar from Barcelona’s renowned Grupo Tragaluz, Bar Tomate celebrates fresh Mediterranean market produce in an unpretentious yet modern, minimalist space in the increasingly fashionable Chamberí district.

Located on a quiet residential street, close to the famous Plaza de Colón, The Pavilions Madrid’s 29 rooms and suites are just a few steps away from the epicentre of the capital’s electrifying nightlife, vibrant culinary and shopping scene, and some of Spain’s most important museums and art galleries.

ADVERTISEMENT