The New Terminal One at JFK Welcomes China Eastern Airlines as Newest Airline Partner

The New Terminal One at New York John F. Kennedy International Airport today announced a new strategic partnership with China Eastern Airlines, a member of the SkyTeam alliance. Headquartered in Shanghai, China Eastern will join the rapidly growing community of international airlines that have selected the New Terminal One as their partner to deliver a world-class guest experience at JFK, the largest aviation gateway into the United States.

As of October 2025, China Eastern operates an extensive network connecting Shanghai to 256 destinations in 37 countries. Currently located at the existing Terminal 1, the airline will continue to offer nonstop service between Shanghai and New York from New Terminal One, providing travelers with seamless access to one of Asia’s most important financial and cultural hubs.

The New Terminal One is a key component of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey’s $19 billion transformation of JFK Airport into a world-class gateway, which will include two new terminals, the modernization and expansion of two existing terminals, a new ground transportation center, and an entirely new, simplified roadway network.

“We are honored to serve as China Eastern Airlines’ long-term strategic partner as they continue to grow in New York City,” said Jennifer Aument, Chief Executive Officer of The New Terminal One. “China Eastern’s commitment to exceptional service aligns with our vision to transform the international travel experience at JFK. We’re excited to work together to create a premier gateway between New York City and Shanghai.”

The New Terminal One, scheduled to open its first gates in 2026, will be JFK’s largest terminal once complete. The state-of-the-art facility will feature the latest technology, modern amenities, elevated retail and dining options and sustainable design to maximize operational efficiency and passenger comfort.

ADVERTISEMENT

China Eastern is the sixth member of SkyTeam to select the New Terminal One as its new home at JFK, after Air France, KLM, Korean Air, SAS and China Airlines. They are part of a growing community of leading airlines that will operate at the New Terminal One, including Etihad, LOT Polish Airlines, EVA Air, Air Serbia, Neos, Philippine Airlines, Turkish Airlines, Air New Zealand, Royal Air Maroc, Air China, Gulf Air, Qatar Airways and EGYPTAIR.