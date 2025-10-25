New Marriott Bonvoy Research Reveals Importance of AI for Holiday Planning

Four in five (79%) travellers in EMEA intend to go on more or the same amount of holidays in 2026 compared to 2025, including 39% who plan to go on an increased number, according to new industry research conducted by Mortar, of more than 22,000 adults across 11 key travel markets in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Figures from the research, included in Marriott Bonvoy’s 2026 EMEA Ticket to Travel Report, suggest continued overall momentum for the region’s travel sector next year. The average traveller in EMEA is planning five holidays in 2026, with two domestic holidays within their own country, two short-haul breaks (a four-hour flight or less), and one long-haul trip.

According to Marriott Bonvoy booking data analysis, trending destinations for EMEA consumers in 2026 are: Oslo, Norway; Algiers, Algeria; Muscat, Oman; Split and Zagreb, Croatia; and Copenhagen, Denmark.

Trust in AI builds

Artificial intelligence has become a core component of trip planning for millions of consumers in EMEA, with half of all travellers in the research (50%) saying they have used AI to plan or research a holiday - this is up from 41% last year and just 26% the year before, showing a strong rise in two years. Almost one in seven (14%) say they use it “all the time” for travel planning.

According to the survey, those aged 18-24 are most likely to have used it previously (71%), while those aged 25-34 are most likely to use it “all the time” (24%). However, older travellers are using AI, too - three in 10 (29%) of those aged 55-64 have – up from 18% last year.

Reinforcing the increased familiarity and trust travellers are placing in AI, half (50%) say that in future they would feel “comfortable” booking holiday accommodation through AI platform, and only 18% say the idea makes them “uncomfortable.”

The rise of “lux-scaping”

A growing travel trend revealed in the EMEA research is “lux-scaping” – when travellers treat themselves to a luxurious experience like a spa or hotel stay for a few days at the start or end of their trip.

Six in 10 (59%) have previously done this, with more than one in five consumers (22%) having done it in the past 12 months – showing how travellers are trying to both indulge themselves with a moment of luxury and make their travel budgets go further.

Lux-scaping is particularly popular amongst younger travellers in the EMEA region, with 35% of 25-34 year olds and 29% of 18-24 year olds having done this in the past year alone.

Consumers highlight the benefits of lux-scaping with nearly half (46%) saying it can help them to “relax and get into the holiday mindset” at the start of a break, while 43% say that a luxury stay at the end of a holiday helps them go home feeling refreshed.

In addition, three in 10 (29%) say it allows them to experience a level of luxury that they may not be able to afford for a longer break.

Growing influence of passion led travel

Passion pursuits - where travellers go on a holiday primarily to follow a passion - is also identified as a key trend for 2026 in EMEA. Almost seven in 10 travellers (68%) say they have done this previously, with a third of these (33%) typically doing this at least once a year.

Travelling to see or participate in a music or cultural event was found to be the passion which travellers in the region are most likely to base a holiday around at 48%. This was closely followed by going away to watch or participate in a sport at 47%. Going away to explore or do something adventurous - such as a safari or a trek was at 39%.

The younger generation are fully embracing passion pursuits, with 82% of Gen Z saying they have been on a passion pursuit holiday, 77% for millennials and 63% for Gen X in the last year alone.

Country hopping on the rise

Country hopping - visiting multiple countries (at least two countries) within one trip - is also set to increase in popularity among EMEA travelers for 2026. Over half of surveyed travellers (52%) say they “probably or definitely” will do this next year. The trend was again found to be most prominent for those within the 25-34 age range, where two thirds (66%) plan to do this in 2026. While typically more commonplace in the Middle East and Africa, this is a rising trend among European travellers.

The need for accommodation to be “accommodating”

While cleanliness (89%), price (88%), and location (87%) remain the key aspects of accommodation that travellers in EMEA say are the most important to them, large proportions highlight other elements.

For example, 58% now say that it is important that accommodation is “solo traveller-friendly” and nearly half (47%) feel it’s important that accommodation is “pet-friendly.”

All-inclusive is now the most sought-after type of holiday experience among travellers in the region, with 45% planning one in 2026, over resort holidays (33%), city breaks (29%), or wellness or health retreats (21%).

Sustainability remains a key consideration for many travellers in EMEA, with nearly three quarters of those who book holidays (73%) saying they look into the environmental impact of their plans, at least some of the time. When asked if they looked at the sustainability of the accommodation for their last holiday, 32% said they did ahead of booking.

Andrew Watson, Chief Commercial Officer, Marriott International - Europe, Middle East & Africa comments:

“This extensive report on travel sentiment for 2026 – based on research from over 22,000 consumers – is a strong signal of optimism for the travel industry. It is evident that consumers across the region consistently regard travel as an important means of spending their leisure time and discretionary income.

“What’s particularly striking is how deeply AI has embedded itself into the travel experience. More than half of surveyed travellers in EMEA have already used AI to plan or research holidays, and 50% say they’re open to using it to book accommodation in the future.

“A standout trend in the region for next year is ‘lux-scaping’ – a smart, budget-conscious way for travellers to access luxury experiences. It’s a creative approach that’s gaining real traction.

“The report also highlights the growing influence of passion-led travel. Whether it’s attending a pop concert or following race weekends, people are increasingly building their holidays around passion pursuits. Music, culture, sport, and seeking a sense of adventure are powerful motivators – and they’re filling hotel rooms.

“Country hopping is another trend on the rise, especially across Europe where travellers are looking to maximise experiences by visiting multiple countries – often by train or by road without the need for multiple flights.

“Ultimately this research suggests that Gen Z and millennials are reshaping the travel landscape. Their enthusiasm for exploration, combined with their tech-savvy approach to planning and booking, is driving the evolution of travel in exciting new directions.”

To access the research report, please visit https://marriott.pressarea.com.