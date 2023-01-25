The Galleria Al Maryah Island marks another year of record growth

The Galleria Al Maryah Island surpassed expectations with exceptional performance in 2022 establishing new annual records including a 17% rise in sales and a 10% rise in footfall versus the previous year – reinforcing its positioning as the premier lifestyle and shopping destination in Abu Dhabi.

The Galleria attracted more than 34 million guests and welcomed 76 new stores and concepts to its collection in 2022. Featuring a dynamic mix of experiences, the new tenants include fitness brands Barry’s and TRAIN, luxury concepts Bally, Breitling, Patek Philippe and Audemars Piquet, fine dining restaurants such as Asador de Aranda, and entertainment concepts like Pop In & Play among others.

By continually elevating the guest experience, The Galleria saw consistent growth throughout the year and achieved multiple record-breaking footfall and sales months, which culminated in the busiest month for the destination to date in December. This steady growth trajectory is a testament to The Galleria’s comprehensive offering, which provides guests with exceptional experiences across categories, and has established it as the community’s destination of choice in the capital.

Commenting on these achievements, David Robinson, CEO of Al Maryah Retail Company, said; “We are very proud of the experiences we offer the community. The team at Al Maryah Retail Company have done an excellent job of elevating these even further over the past 12 months and more, and this is reflected in the outstanding results achieved in 2022. This exceptional performance is a result of our continuous efforts to provide bespoke market-leading offerings at The Galleria. We continue to attract internationally renowned brands and introduce exclusive concepts to the market, while many of our long-standing brands are reinvesting in the destination to ensure they continue to attract guests with a fresh modern offer.

Over the coming months more industry-leading brands will call The Galleria home, further expanding and diversifying our offering across shopping, dining and entertainment. The fact that we continue to attract such strong global names and industry game-changers to Abu Dhabi is a testament to The Galleria’s established position as a market leader, and its continued growth and success.”

As an industry leader, The Galleria will continue to drive the region’s fashion, dining and entertainment with the launch of several highly anticipated and exclusive concepts including luxury fashion icon Hermès, a first to market concept by Mattel, waterfront dining venues Flamingo Room, Craft by Side Hustle and more.

In addition to introducing exclusive concepts, The Galleria aims to enhance guests’ experiences in 2023 through complimentary community programmes such as yoga and Let’s Walk, leisure spaces including rooftop parks, and a full calendar of seasonal and community events, providing a free and easy way for people to connect, spend time together and live a healthier lifestyle.