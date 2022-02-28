The First Collection radically cuts plastic consumption

The First Collection has confirmed an initiative it hopes will reduce the waste of over 1.25 million plastic bottles per year.

The move follows an announcement from the Dubai Can initiative, launched by sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum earlier this month.

The move towards “sustainable hospitality” was introduced in 2019 when TRYP by Wyndham Dubai launched its LUVE (Love Ur Vibrant Earth) sustainability policy.

Collaborating with the local company No More Bottles, TRYP successfully replaced plastic bottled water with glass bottles, which are cleaned, refilled and labelled on-site.

Using Waterlogic technology, the filtration dispensers remove contaminants and chlorine from water, making it safe to drink.

The initiative eliminated an estimated 306,000 plastic water bottles of waste in the first year alone and has now been implemented across all operational hotels under the group.

In September, the First Collection at Jumeirah Village Circle, the first branded hotel under the group opened its doors to guests as a plastic bottle-free hotel.

While other hotels under the group successfully made the switch to guilt-free glass bottles by the end of 2021, with Citadines Metro Central Dubai, Grand Heights Hotel Apartments and Wyndham Dubai Marina all welcoming the initiative with open arms.

Based on consumption figures in 2020, Citadines Metro Central Dubai will prevent 115,000 plastic bottles from going into landfills and a further 100,000 bottles of waste will be removed from the operations of Grand Heights Hotel Apartments.

While Wyndham Dubai Marina and the First Collection at Jumeirah Village Circle are expected to reduce the waste of 365,000 bottles per year respectively.

David Thomson, vice president, hotels, the First Collection, commented: “Dubai Can is a remarkable initiative that will have a hugely beneficial impact on the environment and will make people reconsider their water consumption habits.

“The First Collection recognises the effect the hotel’s operations can have on the environment and we’ve made great strides to make eco-friendly accommodation more viable.

“All our properties are now PET plastic bottle free, which will save a massive 1.25 million plastic bottles ending up in waste every year.”