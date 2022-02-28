Amaala begins work on employee village at Triple Bay

Amaala has signed a major contract for the infrastructure development of the first phase of its accommodations at the employee village in Triple Bay.

The contract was awarded to Saudi-based Haif Trading & Contracting Company, in recognition of their extensive understanding of the local landscape and capabilities in creating short and long-term residential communities.

“Amaala will set new benchmarks in luxury community living, and this ambition starts with state-of-the-art residential facilities for the talented people who will eventually operate the destination,” said John Pagano, chief executive of Amaala.

“We are proud to partner with Haif Trading & Contracting Company, who share our vision to shape a new standard of excellence in accommodation, that addresses both the diverse needs of our workforce and ensures that each member of this community lives and breathes our sustainability ethos.”

The village is located on the Red Sea coast, approximately 13 kilometres north of the wider Triple Bay masterplan and will accommodate nearly 20,000 employees.

It is anchored around an expansive coastal lagoon, reflecting the destination’s wider masterplans.

The village features a range of residential homes, coupled with recreational facilities and amenities, creating a central hub for employees to live, work and relax.

It will be connective, encouraging walkability and cycling, and is designed to enable a strong sense of community in a resort setting.

“We are thrilled to partner with Amaala to build modern new infrastructure for their Employee Village.

“Our designs lay a solid foundation for best-in-class employee living facilities and deliver optimal outcomes for inspiring lifestyle experiences,” said Salman Bin Haif Al-Qahtani, deputy chief executive of Haif Trading & Contracting Company.

Haif Trading & Contracting Company will construct a network of paths, walkways, street lighting and public realm landscaping, as well as bulk earthworks and Wadi diversion works.

The contract also covers the construction of utility hubs, a potable water network, a firefighting water network, an irrigation network, a sewerage network, and stormwater drainage.

The works have commenced with site mobilisation activities, followed by bulk earthworks in February and deep levels services in April.

More Information

Set in the Prince Mohammad bin Salman Natural Reserve along Saudi Arabia’s north-western coast, Amaala is a year-round destination featuring a pristine landscape and diverse natural ecosystems.

Phase one of Triple Bay is well underway and set to be complete in 2024.

It will consist of eight resorts offering upwards of 1,200 hotel keys.

Once complete, Amaala will be home to more than 3,000 hotel rooms across 25 hotels, and approximately 900 luxury residential villas, apartments, and estate homes, alongside high-end retail establishments, fine dining, wellness, and recreational facilities.