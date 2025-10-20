The Elf on the Shelf® is Home for the Holidays at Beaches® Resorts

The holidays are set to shine even brighter in the Caribbean as Beaches Resorts welcomes back The Elf on the Shelf Scout Elf™ for another season of festive fun. Starting November 28, families can bask in all-new surprises, including the debut of The Elf on the Shelf Caribbean Vacation Suite, where North Pole sparkle meets island flair. As the Official Caribbean Vacation of The Elf on the Shelf, Beaches Resorts in Jamaica and Turks and Caicos will be brimming with Scout Elf-approved experiences all season long, from festive holiday parties to cozy storytimes, merry movie nights under the stars, and countless magical moments for the whole family to enjoy.

At Beaches Turks and Caicos, families can step into a holiday hideaway like no other: The Elf on the Shelf Caribbean Vacation Suite, available to book for the 2025 holiday season for stays November 28 - January 1, 2026. Created in partnership with The Lumistella Company, creators of The Elf on the Shelf Santaverse™, the suite blends North Pole cheer with Caribbean charm, taking inspiration from the Scout Elf’s signature red-and-white couture. Decked out from top to bottom, the suite features custom wallpaper showcasing Scout Elves among palm trees and coconuts, cozy themed bedding, and special collectibles from The Elf on the Shelf. A twinkling Christmas tree creates a festive and magical centerpiece for the room, wrapped in lights and beautifully trimmed with themed ornaments, while photographs of Scout Elves vacationing at Beaches and a hot cocoa bar add whimsical touches.

In the bunk room, kids discover a treasure trove of delight: family storytime books like The Rise of Nicholas the Noble, festive board games including Peppermint Pickup and Merry Guess-mas, and cuddly Scout Elf plush toys that make the suite a space for endless play and snuggles. The walkout patio transforms into a sunny, tropical retreat, complete with candy cane colored furniture, Scout Elf inflatables and cheerful décor, perfect for soaking up island sunshine steps from the pool and Caribbean sea.

For an extra sprinkle of holiday sparkle, The Elf on the Shelf Caribbean Vacation Suite and all butler suites at Beaches come with their very own Jingle Shell Butler — a merry attendant on call day and night to make every whimsy wish come true. In true red glove fashion, from drawing bubble baths that shimmer like sea foam to reserving the perfect spot on the beach, this cheerful butler keeps the magic going from sunrise to sunset. And because no elf-venture is complete without a little pampering, Jingle Shell Butlers will curate V.I.E. (Very Important Scout Elf) turndown surprises for Scout Elves and families booked in butler accommodations – from mini marshmallow baths to tiny milk and cookies, festive trail mix, and more – all fit for Santa’s tiny helpers.

Elf-Inspired Adventures are Back: Festive Fun Returns

Holiday magic awaits every guest at Beaches Resorts from November 28 through December 31, as the resorts transform into a white sand wonderland brimming with The Elf on the Shelf magic for the whole family. Seasonal experiences are designed to delight every generation, from toddlers to grandparents, with beloved Scout Elf-themed programming and unforgettable festive moments, that include:

Beaches Resorts’ Sweet Island Soiree ft. The Elf on the Shelf® – Weekly celebrations come alive with candy fairies, stilt walkers, themed décor, and crafts that make the holidays sparkle.

Santaverse Movie Nights – Families can enjoy movie screenings from The Elf on the Shelf Santaverse collection of films, complete with fresh popcorn beneath the Caribbean stars.

Scout Elf Central – The on-resort headquarters welcomes guests with treats, activities and a complete guide to all the festive happenings.

V.I.E. (Very Important Scout Elf) Amenities for Families in Butler Suites - Special turndown surprises fit for Santa’s hard working tiny helpers.

More Merry Moments Together – From pajama storytimes and holiday karaoke to tropical-themed scavenger hunts, every family member can join in the laughter and cheer.

Guests can also bring the magic home by visiting Beaches’ retail shops, stocked with holiday collectibles such as a special 20th Anniversary Tradition Set, including the first-ever Scout Elf with extra posing power; Scout Elf carriers for magic-safe transport; and playful stocking stuffers.

Season of Giving

In partnership with The Lumistella Company, Beaches is supporting its non-profit arm, the Sandals Foundation, in its mission to spread joy across the Caribbean. Guests can join in by crafting The Elf on the Shelf themed holiday cards for local children, while the Foundation continues its tradition of donating toys to communities in need. More than 45,000 gifts will be distributed this year.

And More Holiday Cheer Is Near for Next Year

Beaches Resorts and The Lumistella Company will keep the joy going into 2026, with The Elf on the Shelf returning the next holiday season. In March, Beaches Turks and Caicos will unveil its newest wonder – Treasure Beach Village – with 101 multi-bedroom suites, a sparkling sea-view pool, fresh dining options like a vibrant food hall, and family-friendly hangouts including a 32-seat cinema – with even more space for Scout Elf play.

“Being the Official Caribbean Vacation of The Elf on the Shelf is so much fun—and pure joy for the Scout Elves to enjoy a little getaway of their own,” said Christa Pitts, co-founder of The Lumistella Company. “For 20 years, this tiny Scout Elf has brought immeasurable joy to families around the world. At Beaches, those same families can carry their cherished traditions with them, where small moments of wonder become the big memories they’ll treasure forever.”

For more information about Beaches Resorts and The Elf on the Shelf® holiday happenings, visit www.beaches.com/the-elf-on-the-shelf.