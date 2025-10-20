FONTAINEBLEAU MIAMI BEACH ANNOUNCES NEW YEAR’S EVE 2026 PERFORMANCE BY GRAMMY®-WINNER DAVID GUETTA

Fontainebleau Miami Beach, the iconic luxury resort spanning 20 acres of prime oceanfront in the heart of Miami Beach, will ring in 2026 with one of South Florida’s most anticipated New Year’s Eve celebrations, welcoming chart-topping DJ David Guetta on Wednesday, December 31. Guetta will take over the resort’s renowned oceanfront poolscape, leading the crowd in a virtual ball drop and countdown to the New Year. Guests will enjoy spectacular live entertainment, premium dining, open-bar experiences, and family-friendly festivities.

“Fontainebleau Miami Beach is thrilled to ring in 2026 with an unforgettable New Year’s Eve celebration, which always proves to be our grandest event of the year,” says Phillip Goldfarb, Chief Operating Officer of Fontainebleau Development. “David Guetta will deliver an electrifying performance, bringing his signature high-energy sound that will set the stage for an extraordinary start to the New Year for our guests.”

Fontainebleau Miami Beach has created a variety of ticket and VIP table packages for curated guest experiences:

Premium Admission tickets start at $250 and include a premium open bar from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. and general admission access to the poolscape (standing room only) for guests 21 and over.

VIP Admission tickets start at $500 and offer a premium open bar, access to La Côte’s private viewing areas, and complimentary light bites.

The Family Experience starts at $300 and features a dinner buffet in the Sparkle Ballroom with two seating options (7 p.m. through 9 p.m. and 9 p.m. through 11 p.m.), followed by an all-ages outdoor viewing party on the Ocean and La Côte Lawns. The experience includes a premium open bar for adults.

Reserved Tables and Cabanas range from $5,000 to $50,000, include VIP entry, premium beverage packages, and dedicated tableside service.

Three of Fontainebleau Miami Beach’s acclaimed dining destinations — Prime 54, Mirabella, and Hakkasan — will host New Year’s Eve guests with specially curated prix-fixe menus and champagne offerings, available in two seatings: 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Early seating is priced at $199, while the later 8:30 p.m. experience is $299 and includes party favors and a champagne toast at midnight to mark the New Year.

New Year’s Eve is part of Fontainebleau Miami Beach’s storied BleauLive entertainment series, which draws inspiration from the legendary performances of the 1950s by Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley. The series continues to celebrate world-class talent that shapes the resort’s vibrant culture. In recent years, artists including Calvin Harris, Flo Rida, Pitbull, The Weeknd, Jonas Brothers, and Ariana Grande have created unforgettable moments for guests. This year, global superstar David Guetta brings his electrifying energy to ring in 2026, continuing the legacy of iconic performances at Fontainebleau.

Tickets to Fontainebleau Miami Beach’s New Year’s Eve celebration can be purchased via https://www.fontainebleau.com/NYE/