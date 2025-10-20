Global Wellness Summit Unveils Packed 3-Day Agenda for 2025 Conference in Dubai, November 18-21

The Global Wellness SummitTM (GWS), the most influential conference for the multitrillion-dollar wellness industry, has released the full agenda for its 19th annual conference taking place November 18-21 at the Mandarin Oriental in Downtown Dubai.

With so much noise––and siloes between sectors and approaches––in the longevity space, this year’s Summit will do something unique and much-needed: gather high-profile thinkers from across the medicine, biotech, tech, experimental biohacking, traditional wellness, sports and fitness, travel and hospitality, and real estate sectors to have an open, evidence-grounded, silo-smashing, think-tank-like forum on the most promising science and innovations in longevity––to forge a more powerfully integrated medical-wellness future. Over 60 expert speakers will include pioneers who’ve been in the longevity research trenches for decades, as well as leaders and scientists from emerging startups.

More than 500 doctors, scientists, C-suite wellness executives, investors and policymakers, from over 50 nations, will be immersed in three days of keynotes, panels and new research presentations that have been curated not to simply ride the longevity wave, but to positively redirect it.



“Creating the agenda for a conference exploring ‘Longevity Through a Wellness Lens’ has been an inspiring adventure,” said Nancy Davis, chief creative officer and executive director for the GWS. “With longevity, walls have formed between biotech and medicine, traditional and emerging wellness approaches, and experimental tech and biohacking. We believe the future––where the real promise and innovation will be––is far greater integration and collaboration, with evidence as the guide. We’ve designed the Summit to be the launchpad to that future and expect this deep dive into the latest thinking on longevity will spark new models and business partnerships.”

Hot Topics, New Speakers

Longevity Innovation in Medicine & Biotech:

Deepak Srivastava, MD, president of Gladstone Institutes in San Francisco, will explain how medicine is entering a dramatic new age of cures—where breakthroughs in gene editing and biomedical science are poised to eliminate once-incurable diseases like cancer, Alzheimer’s, and heart disease.

Isaac Bentwich, MD, founder and CEO of CoreX and Quris-AI, will keynote on how AI and precision medicine will transform longevity.

Leroy Hood, MD, co-founder of the Institute for Systems Biology, will tackle scientific wellness in the age of longevity.

Mike Roizen, MD, Cleveland Clinic’s first chief wellness officer and creator of the RealAge longevity concept, will share his vision of how medicine and wellness will intersect in the future of longevity.

Kenneth R. Pelletier, MD, professor at University of California, San Francisco School of Medicine, will explore the most promising epigenetic interventions for extending healthspan.

Longevi-Tech:

Kristen Holmes, global head of human performance at wearable powerhouse, WHOOP, will be in conversation with Jeremy Jauncey on a future of medical-grade wearables that can boost longevity.

Phil Newman, founder and CEO of Longevity.Technology, will take a deep dive into how emerging tech will fuel longevity.

Dave Asprey, the “father of biohacking,” will bring his entrepreneurial lens to how individuals can extend lifespan and healthspan today.

Traditional Wellness, Always Evolving, Will Remain the Pillar of Longevity:

Jiri Dvorak, professor emeritus of neurology at University of Zurich, and former chief medical officer for FIFA, will explore the importance of physical performance for longevity.

Susanna Søberg, founder of the Søberg Institute, will explore longevity by contrast therapy.

Charlie Engle, global ultra-endurance athlete, will tackle “The Next Chapter in Resilience.”

Anna Bjurstam, Six Senses, will explain why spirituality is a pillar of longevity.

Joe DeSena, founder and CEO of Spartan, will discuss the role of sports, competition and the drive to achieve.

Manvendra Singh Shekhawat, managing director at Suryagarh Collection, and founder of Dhun and the I Love Foundation, will discuss why the focus needs to shift to planetary longevity.

Anjan Chatterjee, professor of neurology, psychology and architecture at the University of Pennsylvania, will argue that healthspan is simply not enough, and pose the question: why do we want to live longer?

Longevity Shaking Up Travel, Hospitality & Real Estate:

Dr. Elke Benedetto-Reisch (Lanserhof), George Gaitanos (Chenot), and Simone Gibertoni (Clinique La Prairie) will explore “Longevity & Integrative Health: The European Approach,” moderated by Anita Mendiratta.

Entrepreneur and hospitality icon Sam Nazarian and Shawn Buchheit, president and COO of Fountain Life, will present their bold vision for the convergence of wellness, longevity, and hospitality at The Estate.

Ömer Isvan, president of Servotel, will examine the intersection of wellness, longevity, and hospitality investment and ask provocative questions about whether hospitality should be going into longevity.

Jonathan Emery, CEO of Aldar Development, with Joanna Frank, CEO of Fitwel, will keynote on the boom in wellness real estate in the Middle East, the GCC and the world.

The UAE and Middle East’s Longevity & Wellness Innovation:

Nicole Sirotin, MD, CEO of the Institute for Healthier Living, Abu Dhabi, will detail the UAE’s eye-opening longevity ambitions.

Jeremy Jauncey, founder and CEO of Beautiful Destinations, will speak about the Middle East’s rapidly expanding tourism and wellness economy, and will also lead a session with Philippe Zuber, CEO of Kerzner International.

Debbie Flynn, managing partner at FINN Partners, and Phillip J. Jones, chief tourism officer at the Royal Commission for AlUla, Saudi Arabia, will keynote on how nature, heritage and healing are the future of Middle Eastern wellness tourism.

Although longevity will be the main topic, with other presentations examining its impact on areas like beauty, senior living and more, additional speakers will also present broader trends shaping the future of wellness. Robert Hanea, founder, chairman and CEO of Therme Group, will join Nancy Davis to discuss “Democratizing Wellness on an Unimaginable Scale,” and Meng-Mei Chen, PhD, assistant professor of marketing at École hôtelière de Lausanne, will address the “perfect storm” facing hospitality—societal shifts, talent shortages, and new technologies—and how creating meaningful connections is key to resilience.

New Wellness Market Research Unveiled: The Global Wellness Institute will release the Global Wellness Economy Monitor 2025, with all new data and insights on the world wellness market (and its 11 sectors), including projections through 2029. The 100-plus-page report, packed with regional and national data, will reveal which wellness sectors are growing fastest and why.

This year’s Innovation Lab will showcase diverse companies working on breakthrough products and services in wellness—whether seed-stage startups or established companies.

Networking Experiences: The Summit offers unparalleled networking opportunities, including 90 hosted “table topic” luncheons with industry leaders discussing everything from how GLP-1s are transforming wellness to the latest frontiers in brain health. There will also be expert-led, intimate after-dinner conversations on topics like the impact of microplastics on the wellness industry, or neuro-aesthetics in hospitality. Delegates will experience a welcome reception, a “dine-around Dubai” evening at exquisite local restaurants, and the famed closing gala, that will meet the moment as a celebration of peace––and collective hope for its longevity––in the region.

