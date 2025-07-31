The Datai Langkawi partners with LUX Tennis to launch Langkawi’s first-ever padel experience

Iconic Malaysian rainforest resort, The Datai Langkawi, has unveiled its new partnership with LUX Tennis

, one of the world’s leading tennis management companies specialising in bespoke coaching programmes for luxury resorts. This collaboration brings world-class tennis and padel coaching experiences to The Datai Langkawi, making it the first resort in Langkawi to introduce padel courts.

Through its partnership with LUX Tennis, the resort further enhances its existing activity offering with bespoke sporting experiences, including premium coaching and tailored programmes. Nestled within the enchanting rainforest surroundings of The Els Club Teluk Datai, The Datai Langkawi’s tennis and padel facilities provide the perfect setting for guests to elevate their game, refine their skills, compete against a professional, or simply enjoy an exhilarating match in a breathtaking natural setting.

“We are thrilled to partner with LUX Tennis to introduce the excitement of tennis and padel to our rainforest retreat,” said Stéphane Duvacher, General Manager of The Datai Langkawi. “This collaboration reflects our dedication to curating exceptional experiences that cater to the diverse interests of our guests – from those seeking tranquillity in nature to sports enthusiasts looking to stay active while enjoying the unique beauty of our resort.”

Led by resident coach David Rodriguez, a Spanish-Venezuelan tennis and padel professional with extensive international coaching experience and a strong competitive background, LUX Tennis offers a range of personalised coaching and small-group sessions, designed to deliver an engaging experience that includes:

Private Tennis and Padel Lessons – one-on-one or small-group coaching sessions focusing on technique, strategy, and enjoyment.

‘Beat the Pro’ Challenge – an exciting opportunity for guests to test their skills against the LUX Tennis Pro, with a chance to win a free session

Tennis and Padel Clinics – complimentary group sessions introducing the fundamentals of both sports, catering to both children and adults.

Padel Court Bookings – guests can reserve the courts for private play, with equipment provided.

Joan Soler, General Manager of LUX Tennis, comments, “We are honoured to collaborate with The Datai Langkawi in bringing our tennis and padel experiences to such a unique and inspiring destination. Our aim is to share the joy of these sports through personalised coaching and engaging programmes that suit every level of player, and we are excited to do so in a setting that truly elevates the experience.”

With its unparalleled setting, warm hospitality, and thoughtfully curated experiences, The Datai Langkawi offers a unique expression of understated elegance. From immersive nature experiences and wellness retreats to gourmet dining and outdoor activities including golf at The Els Club Teluk Datai, guests are invited to enjoy a stay that balances relaxation, indulgence, and personal enrichment.

Red Savannah (01242 787800, redsavannah.com) offers a five-night stay on a B&B basis at The Datai Langkawi from £2,945 per person based on two people. This includes five nights in a Canopy Deluxe Room, breakfast daily, return flights from London Heathrow to Langkawi Kuala Lumpur in economy, private return airport transfers and a daily 60-minute private tennis lesson.

For more information and to book, please visit www.thedatai.com, and further information on LUX Tennis please visit www.thedatai.com/experiences/lux-tennis.