The Datai Langkawi Appoints New General Manager

Malaysia’s iconic rainforest resort appoints Stephane Duvacher as General Manager; Arnaud Girodon to fully focus on his role as CEO of Datai Hotels and Resorts, driving growth and expansion for The Datai brand

The Datai Langkawi, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, has announced the appointment of Stephane Duvacher as its new General Manager. Mr Duvacher’s appointment coincides with the completion of predecessor Arnaud Girodon’s move to his role as CEO of Datai Hotels and Resorts.

Stephane Duvacher, General Manager, The Datai Langkawi

Mr Duvacher looks back on an illustrious hospitality career, spanning over 25 years. He started out as a chef, with tenures at esteemed Michelin-starred restaurants, and then moved on to F&B Director and General Manager roles around the world for renowned brands such as Rosewood and InterContinental. Most recently, Mr Duvacher was General Manager of InterContinental Mauritius Resort Balaclava Fort.

Well-respected within the industry for his exceptional leadership skills and integrity as well as his dedication to sustainable development and gastronomic excellence, Mr Duvacher brings with him a wealth of knowledge and expertise that will further support the growth and development of The Datai Langkawi’s natural luxury ethos and offerings.

On his appointment, Stephane Duvacher commented, “I am delighted to have been appointed General Manager of The Datai Langkawi. For three decades, the iconic resort has been one of the world’s most beautiful… and it is an honour to be joining such a dedicated, legendary institution. I look forward to continuing the exceptional work that Arnaud Girodon has done, including leading the resort through the expansive renovations of 2017 - 18 and concurrent brand refresh, and continuing the resort’s commitment to sustainability through The Datai Pledge. It’s wonderful to be working closely with all of the team to further elevate the natural luxury offerings, market-leading sustainability practices and excellence in guest service and experience.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Arnaud Girodon, Chief Executive Officer, Datai Hotels and Resorts

The appointment of Mr Duvacher follows the completion of Mr Girodon’s transition to the role of Chief Executive Officer of Datai Hotels and Resorts Sdn Bhd (DHR), which he has held together with his General Manager position since 2019. As CEO of DHR, Mr Girodon is leading a range of exciting new projects including the development and expansion of the Datai brand, with an initial focus on the South East Asian region.

Mr Girodon has long been an instrumental part of The Datai Langkawi and held the position of General Manager for almost 10 years, continually striving to deliver excellence in every facet of operations, from sustainable practices and local conservation support to guest experience and superior culinary offerings.

On focusing on his role as CEO of DHR and the appointment of a new General Manager, he stated, “I am delighted to welcome Stephane Duvacher to The Datai Langkawi team and have no doubt that he will be a true asset to the resort. Having worked with Stephane previously, I know his industry-leading experience and dedication will ensure The Datai Langkawi continues to be a leader of natural luxury.”

“With Stephane’s appointment, I am thrilled to be able to put my full focus into my role as CEO of Datai Hotels and Resorts, while retaining a close connection to a property that will always be exceptionally close to my heart. I look forward to supporting its continued success as Stephane takes the helm in managing and continually elevating the resort.”

Having opened its doors in 1993, The Datai Langkawi has long been one of the world’s most scenic resorts, enchanting guests with mesmerising nature, visionary architecture, understated elegance, and Malaysian hospitality.

Situated on the northwest tip of the island of Langkawi in Malaysia, surrounded by an ancient rainforest rich in wildlife and overlooking the tranquil Datai Bay, the resort continues to be an alluring retreat for travellers seeking natural luxury.

Over the course of this year, the resort has celebrated its 30th anniversary milestone with a diverse programme of activations, focusing on three ‘Chapters’ showcasing its connection with local Community, Arts, Culture and Craft, as well as Nature. In December, the celebrations will culminate with a series of spectacular events, which form Chapter 4: The Finale.

For more information on The Datai Langkawi’s 30th Anniversary celebrations, please visit the dedicated website here www.thedatai.com/events-and-occasions/30-year-anniversary/, call +60.4.9500 500 or email [email protected].

