Renaissance Hotels Launches “Discover The Lychee Road with Renaissance”

Renaissance Hotels, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s extraordinary portfolio of over 30 hotel brands, today announced the launch of its “Discover The Lychee Road with Renaissance” brand campaign in Greater China. Reuniting with renowned Chinese author Ma Boyong, the campaign draws inspiration from four of his celebrated works, including The Lychee Road, known for its evocative portrayal of ancient Chinese landscapes. Blending literature with inspired travel, the initiative spans interactive and digital experiences, enhanced “Evenings at Renaissance” signature events, and cross-industry cultural collaborations. Guests at 33 Renaissance Hotels across Greater China are invited to embark on immersive journeys rich in storytelling and cultural depth.

The new brand video, “Discover the Unexpected with Renaissance,” welcomes travelers to follow the creative perspective of Ma Boyong. With a Renaissance Navigator Map in hand, guests can uncover hidden gems in surrounding destinations while being immersed in the brand’s theatrical design.

“The pursuit of culture and the appreciation of art is inspiring more and more travelers to set out on new journeys,” said Betty Tian, Managing Vice President, Customer, Greater China, Marriott International. “Following our highly acclaimed collaboration with Ma Boyong to launch the Renaissance Navigator Map last year, we are once again blending the enjoyment of literature with the excitement of travel, to elevate the cultural experience within our hotels and offer guests unexpected journeys of discovery.”

“The ‘Discover The Lychee Road with Renaissance’ journey begins at every Renaissance Hotel, guiding guests into the cultural fabric of each destination through local flavors, stories, and traditions,” said Ma Boyong. “I’m thrilled to reunite with Renaissance Hotels as a Renaissance Navigator to embark on spontaneous journeys, where every encounter becomes part of a shared story with fellow travelers.”

Creative Interactions – Unlock the Joy of Discovery

33 Renaissance Hotels across Greater China are unveiling immersive experiences that blend local culture with signature brand themes. At Renaissance Beijing Capital Hotel, guests can explore the hidden treasures of Panjiayuan Antique Market, an experience inspired by Ma’s popular novel The Mystery of Antiques. Renaissance Shenzhen Bay Hotel introduces a Tang Dynasty-inspired afternoon tea themed “Lychee Elegance,” creatively combining ancient charm with the sweet allure of lychees.

At participating Renaissance Hotels, guests can also enjoy a specially designed flying chess, available in restaurants, lobby lounges, executive lounges and select family rooms, encouraging connection through shared moments of discovery and fun.

Literary Inspiration Ignites “Evenings at Renaissance”

As a signature experience of the Renaissance brand, the “Evenings at Renaissance” experience is rooted in local culture, blending art, fashion and music to create a uniquely vibrant evening for guests. As part of the new brand campaign, the all-new edition of Evenings at Renaissance draws inspiration from four novels by Ma Boyong in the form of four specially crafted cocktails. The “Dragon’s Whisper in Lychee Palace” cocktail is inspired by The Lychee Road, capturing a millennium-spanning tale through the sweet richness of lychees and the bold intensity of spirits.

To learn more about Renaissance Hotels, please visit: https://renaissance-hotels.marriott.com/.