HOTELLERIE DE MASCOGNAZ RECEIVES THE FIVE STARS. AT THE HELM: GIOVANNA VITELLI, CHAIR OF AZIMUT

The authentic Walser village, transformed into a scattered hotel, offers immersive experiences in nature, a spa overlooking the Plateau Rosa, and haute cuisine by Chef Veronica Forchielli. Today, it holds the highest hotel classification, the five-star.

Giovanna Vitelli leads Hotellerie de Mascognaz in its first five-star summer, charting an inspired course between the mountains and the sea, pairing nautical excellence and Alpine hospitality. A story born from Paolo Vitelli’s passion and now consecrated by his daughter Giovanna, who carries on his spiritual and entrepreneurial legacy, shaping the contemporary identity of the village overlooking Monte Rosa: authentic, refined, and profound.

A subtle and precious thread unites life at sea with time in the mountains: a love of silence, of open horizons, and of places where beauty is discreet, never ostentatious. Places that protect, welcome, and restore time. It is this deeply felt and increasingly shared philosophy that has made Giovanna Vitelli a sensitive interpreter of a new concept of luxury, brought to life in superyachts across the world’s seas as well as in the elevated retreat of Mascognaz.

“True luxury is finding places where time slows down and the view opens up,” says Giovanna Vitelli. “Mascognaz is all of this: a place my father brought back to life, stone by stone, and one I preserve today with the same love. As at sea, so too in the mountains, the open horizon and pristine spaces hold a profound attraction. This is the philosophy I brought to the heart of Mascognaz: here, the arts of hospitality and culinary excellence create a unique refuge for those seeking authentic experiences.”

Hotellerie de Mascognaz is not just a hotel, but an authentic Walser village at the foot of Monte Rosa, Italy, loved and preserved by Paolo Vitelli, who in the 1990s carefully and with dedication restored the eleven historic chalets that make up the scattered hotel. The Rascard - or Stadel - are the traditional dwellings of the ancient Walser people, who inhabited the Ayas Valley since 1323. These stone and wood structures represent a unique heritage in the Alpine region and a living testimony to an ancient culture, which can still be felt in Mascognaz, respecting the rhythms of the seasons of yore.

During the summer, you can relive the emotion of the ancient village, with the sound of cowbells from the pastures, the rush of the Mascogna’ stream, and the taste of the typical flavors of these valleys, such as butter and fontina cheese from the village cows. During the winter, isolation and silence make this place unique, perhaps sacred, reachable only by snowmobile or off-road vehicle.



It is with profound respect for the spirit of the village that Giovanna Vitelli and Francesco Barbavara, the father of her children and partner in this project vision, have developed a new hospitality offer based on slow pace, intimacy, and uncompromising quality. A vision recently recognized with five stars that encompasses haute cuisine, experiences in nature, and a focus on wellness.

Among this season’s most notable novelties is the arrival of Chef Veronica Forchielli, a young and brilliant interpreter of contemporary mountain cuisine, with Michelin-starred experiences at Casadonna Reale under Niko Romito, Alt Stazione del Gusto, and Bulgari Hotel Milano. Forchielli creates a cuisine that showcases the region, emphasizing raw materials from small, local producers: mountain cheeses, wild herbs, game, and ancient flours. Her philosophy requires that nothing is wasted and everything is respected.

Cultural events, literary walks, mountain cinema, music, wellness practices, and Forest Bathing punctuate the summer of 2025. At the heart of the program is the “Bosco Vivo” programme: eight experiences led by the Hotellerie’s naturalist, rediscovering the forest as a place of listening, regeneration, and awareness. One of the keys to Mascognaz’s hospitality is the resident environmental guide available to guests, who accompanies hikes daily, teaching them how to experience the mountains with depth, slowness, and respect.

This lifestyle is also made possible by the secluded location of Hotellerie de Mascognaz, which offers the privilege of remoteness: far from mass tourism and close to the essentials. Each chalet is a small, private world, perfect for retreating in privacy or embracing experiences in nature, such as the Alpine spa with panoramic windows overlooking Monte Rosa and mountain wellness treatments, tastings, horseback riding, or high-altitude dinners under the stars.

The village’s new boutique, housed in the old emporium, was also inaugurated this year. It features a curated selection of the finest local artisanal products, from hand-crafted hemp fabrics to local essences. Also available is the Hotellerie de Mascognaz cosmetic line, inspired by Alpine nature and the essences of the area: forest scents, mountain flowers, milk and honey for body care in harmony with the spirit of the place.