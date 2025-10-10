The Culinary Institute of America’s Worlds of Flavor® International Conference and Festival

This November, the Culinary Institute of America (CIA) is convening leading voices in culinary innovation and Mediterranean cuisine and culture at the 27th annual Worlds of Flavor® International Conference and Festival. The three-day conference, which is widely regarded as one of the industry’s leading resources on flavor and culinary trends will take place November 5–7 at the CIA at Copia in Napa, CA. This year’s theme, “Roots of Culture, Seas of Discovery,” explores the Mediterranean’s influence on global cuisine, the rising prevalence and prestige of fast-casual, elevated, and formal Mediterranean restaurants in the United States, and how ancient traditions inform modern dishes. This conference is for chefs and foodservice industry professionals and aimed at helping them unlock creativity and drive their bottom lines.

“For nearly three decades, Worlds of Flavor has been home to some of the most important conversations in the restaurant and foodservice industries,” said Jennifer Breckner, director of programs and special projects at the CIA. “At this year’s conference chefs and experts from across the Mediterranean—a region many people think they know—will show attendees that there is always something new to learn. Together, we’ll explore ways to leverage centuries-old techniques and knowledge as platforms for innovation—through incredible food, meaningful conversations, and forging new connections.”

Here’s a sneak peek at some of the presenters and session topics:

Eat the World: From Mediterranean Gastronomy to American Menus will feature Frances Kim, digital director of Saveur, Melek Erdal, Kurdish food writer, cook, and storyteller, Fabrizia Lanza, director of Sicily’s revered Anna Tasca Lanza Cooking School, Nader Mehravari, Persian cookery expert and practitioner, and George McLeod, co-founder and chef at zero-waste, regeneratively minded SEM in Lisbon. The panel will explore how Mediterranean gastronomy is inspiring American chefs and food professionals to rethink how we cook, eat, and source ingredients.

Cultural Roots, Culinary Reach: Mediterranean Global Flavors Driving U.S. Menu Innovation will dive into the business case for bringing Mediterranean cuisine to American diners, with Erica Holland-Toll, culinary director at The Culinary Edge, Bob Anderson, president of The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill, and Rose Previte, chef-restaurateur at Maydān.

Finally, two sessions, The Heart of the Silk Road and Shared Shores, Distinct Flavors will explore the way the diverse Mediterranean region gives way to rich culinary traditions that cross borders in new and surprising ways.

As an exciting addition to this year’s conference, renowned Chef Musa Dağdeviren, owner of Istanbul’s Çiya Sofrasi, will host a pop-up event at The Grove at Copia from November 6–8. Tickets are available.

Registration for the conference is currently open.

Worlds of Flavor is open to chefs and foodservice operators from independent and chain restaurants; college, university and K-12 school foodservice; contract foodservice companies; foodservice professionals who work at a hotel, resort, casino, or cruise line; and more. For more information or to register, visit www.worldsofflavor.com.