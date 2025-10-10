Spice Up Your Fall at Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa

Whether seeking a romantic escape, a spa retreat, fabulous dining, or an adventurous getaway, now is the time to spice up travels and save. Monterey’s iconic Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa announces the “Linger Longer, 50/50/50” offer: book one night of luxury and receive the second night at 50% off. At the award-winning Estéban Restaurant, culinary enthusiasts can enjoy a second entrée at half price with the purchase of a full-price dish. And, rejuvenation is doubly indulgent at DESUAR Spa, offering a 50% off a second spa treatment.

The “Linger Longer, 50/50/50” offer is available for booking through November 7, 2025, and for travel from now through March 31, 2026. Experience the tranquility of autumn and create lasting memories at Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa. For more information or to make a reservation, visit www.hotelcasamunras.com or call (800) 222-2446.

Located in the heart of picturesque Old Town Monterey, guests enjoy Casa Munras’ historic charm complemented by modern comforts and resort-style amenities, including a fitness room, an outdoor heated pool, free use of bicycles, complimentary Wi-Fi, paid on-site parking, electric vehicle charging stations, and pet-friendly accommodations. Spa treatments are available at the DESUAR Spa, a deluxe, private day spa adjacent to the hotel. Estéban Restaurant features Spanish-inspired California cuisine crafted with the finest and freshest ingredients, sourced daily from a network of local farmers, fishers, and foragers who provide the fruits of their labor. The historic Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa is conveniently located at 700 Munras Avenue, Monterey, CA 93940, making it the perfect base for your Monterey adventures.