oneworld Innovation Summit showcases airlines and innovators powering the future of flight

oneworld® hosted its first-ever Innovation Summit on Monday as a precursor to the World Aviation Festival in Lisbon. The event connected digital, customer experience and sustainability leaders from across the alliance with innovators, industry partners, start-ups and scale-ups for a deep dive into new technologies that are being both successfully deployed and considered for future implementation.

“oneworld member airlines are exploring, investing in and deploying innovation that is reshaping aviation, and they are collectively doing so at an industry-leading rate,” said Nat Pieper, chief executive officer of oneworld. “We have a wealth of expertise across our alliance, uniquely positioning us to bring parties together to share best practices and spark new ideas to solve common challenges at scale.”

“Innovation is bigger than one company; if you want to create epic outcomes you need to first connect and then collaborate,” said Michael Augello, CEO of Airbus UpNext, who shared the mission and strategy of UpNext with attendees. “It all starts with open listening and that’s what I have appreciated from my day with the oneworld community. Creating a space to ideate together is a great beginning, I look forward to seeing where it takes us.”

“By combining Breakthrough Energy Ventures’ deep technical and investment capabilities with oneworld’s global aviation expertise, we are getting closer to enabling the technologies that can help deliver cost-effective sustainable aviation fuel at scale” said Max Sabbe, Principal, Breakthrough Energy Ventures. “Collaboration across the aviation and investment communities is essential to accelerate progress and turn promising innovation into lasting impact.”

The oneworld Innovation Summit featured a dynamic mix of panel discussions, presentations and dedicated networking sessions, creating an environment for the audience to build connections and explore the future of aviation technology.

ADVERTISEMENT

Collaborating to net zero

oneworld was the first alliance to commit to net zero by 2050, and its members are committed to tackling the environmental impact of air travel through a number of initiatives.

Regular collaboration between sustainability experts across the alliance led to the recently launched $150 million fund between oneworld and Breakthrough Energy Ventures designed to accelerate and scale new technology for the development and commercialisation of SAF.

In addition to panel discussions, the oneworld Innovation Summit featured presentations from leaders in the field of aviation innovation including:

JetZero: CEO Tom O’Leary outlined next steps in revolutionising commercial air travel, through ground-breaking, highly-efficient aircraft design.

UP.Labs: Airlines Ventures CEO Vicki Nakata shared her insights into how collaboration unlocks solutions, driving broader innovation across the aviation ecosystem.

Volantio: CEO Azim Barodawala showcased the company’s award-winning, advanced AI which delivers a better passenger experience during irregular operations and is used by oneworld members including Alaska Airlines, Japan Airlines and Qantas.

Loft Dynamics: CEO Fabi Riesen founded the first company to have received FAA and EASA approval for its innovative virtual reality flight simulators.