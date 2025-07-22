THE CHOICE IS YOURS! SEATISFACTION™ IS COMING TO SOUTHWEST AIRLINES

Beginning July 29, 2025, Southwest Airlines Co. Customers will have options to select their seat at the time of booking for flights beginning on Jan. 27, 2026.

“Our Customers want more choice and greater control over their travel experience,” said Tony Roach, Executive Vice President Customer & Brand, at Southwest Airlines. “Assigned seating unlocks new opportunities for our Customers—including the ability to select Extra Legroom seats—and removes the uncertainty of not knowing where they will sit in the cabin. This is an important step in our evolution, and we’re excited to pair these enhancements with our legendary Customer Service.”

More Choice for All Customers

Southwest® Customers will be able to choose from various fare bundles, some that offer the opportunity to select a seat during the booking process, as well as access to the different seat types—Extra Legroom, Preferred, and Standard. Customers will also be able to purchase a seat upgrade to elevate their travel experience.

Rapid Rewards® Credit Cardmembers,1 depending on which Card they hold, can select a seat at booking or within 48 hours of departure, regardless of which fare they purchase, including Basic fares2.

A-List and A-List Preferred Customers will have access to select a seat at booking regardless of the fare they purchase, including Basic fares.

A Reimagined Boarding Process

As Southwest begins to operate with assigned seating on Jan. 27, 2026, the airline will also begin a new group-based boarding process designed to deliver a smooth and efficient Customer Experience on every flight.

The boarding process is optimized for assigned seating and will prioritize Customers into groups based on seat location, beginning with Extra Legroom seats in boarding Groups 1-2. Premium fares and Southwest’s most loyal Customers—Tier Members and Credit Cardmembers—will board earlier in the process. For a more detailed view of group-based boarding, visit Southwest.com®.

Customers will be able to purchase Priority Boarding beginning 24 hours prior to departure to be among the first to board.

Today’s announcements follow Southwest’s launch of a new advertising campaign “Are You Sitting Down?” which draws upon the airline’s signature humor to build excitement around the launch of assigned seating.

1Southwest Rapid Rewards® Credit Cards are issued by JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. Member FDIC. Accounts subject to credit approval. Restrictions and limitations apply.

2Terms Apply. Seat selection subject to availability.