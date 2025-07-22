Princess Cruises Enhances Popular Premier and Plus Packages with New Benefits

Reinforcing its commitment to putting guests at the heart of every decision, Princess Cruises today announced thoughtful updates to its popular Premier and Plus packages that go on sale today, July 22, for voyages sailing in 2026, offering even greater flexibility and benefits travelers have been asking for. The refreshed packages now include highly requested additions such as extra casual dining options and generous shore excursion credits.

or the new packages, the Princess Premier Package pre-cruise pricing will be $100 per person per day (previously $90) and the Princess Plus Package pre-cruise pricing will be $65 per person per day (previously $60). For new Sphere class ships, Sun Princess and Star Princess, pre-cruise pricing will be $105 per person per day for Princess Premier Packages and $70 per person per day for Princess Plus Package. These packages offer great savings between 50%-70% savings compared to purchasing the components separately*.

“By thoughtfully evolving our packages, we’re ensuring they reflect what our guests truly desire, more flexibility, enhanced culinary experiences, and opportunities to explore ashore, all the while retaining the exceptional benefits they’ve come to expect,” said Alfredo Jimenez, Princess Cruises Vice President, Onboard Revenue. “Ultimately, it’s about delivering an even more rewarding and personalized vacation experience.”

Highlights of the package updates include:

Premier Package: Adds a new shore excursion credit, varying by voyage length: $100 (6–9 days), $200 (10–20 days), and up to $300 for voyages of 21+ days. The package still includes unlimited Premier Beverage Package, unlimited casual and specialty dining, four device wi-fi, fees waived for OceanNow® and room service delivery, unlimited digital professional photos, reserved seating for theatrical shows, and daily crew appreciation.

Plus Package: Now features two more casual dining meals per voyage, for a total of four. The package still includes the Plus Beverage Package, single device wi-fi, fees waived for OceanNow® and room service delivery, and daily crew appreciation

To make way for these guest-inspired enhancements, select package features with lower usage - such as premium desserts, juice bar access, Medallion shipping, fitness classes, and Princess prizes - will be removed.

Princess Cruises remains dedicated to refining its offerings based on direct guest input—ensuring every voyage is packed with unforgettable moments and meaningful extras.

More details on the updated Premier and Plus packages can be found at https://princess.com/cruisepackages.