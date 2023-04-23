THE BITE IS BACK!

The Bite of Seattle, one of Seattle’s most iconic food festivals, returns this summer to Seattle Center after a three-year hiatus. Over 500,000 guests will enjoy an elevated experience and taste bites from 200 of the region’s finest restaurant and specialty food purveyors.

Taking place from July 21-23, The Bite of Seattle will return to the heart of the city at Seattle Center. “Our vision for a vibrant and thriving One Seattle includes bringing communities together through shared experiences to celebrate what makes our region special,” said Mayor Bruce Harrell. “The Bite of Seattle has been a beloved tradition for nearly forty years that uplifts our city’s world-class culinary scene and local small businesses, and we’re thrilled to be able to bring it back to the Seattle Center campus this summer.”

An exciting new feature at The Bite of Seattle is the implementation of CHEQ’s technology. Attendees will be able to order directly from their phones using the CHEQ app, saving valuable time and streamlining the experience of ordering Bites. They will also be able to discover and learn about restaurants on the app, giving attendees the opportunity to find new gems in the greater Seattle area.

CHEQ’s CEO, Thomas Lapham, is thrilled to be partnering with Seattle Center for this year’s festival. “We’re excited to help make The Bite of Seattle even better for attendees this year,” said Lapham.

In addition to improving the festival experience for attendees, CHEQ’s platform is also helping local restaurants flourish by connecting its base of users to amazing restaurants in the community. This is a win-win for everyone involved as festival-goers get to discover new restaurants and local businesses benefit from increased exposure and sales.

“In the darkest days of the pandemic, it was hard to imagine getting back to where we are now. The return of the Bite of Seattle as a keystone festival is an integral part of the revitalization of Seattle Center and the greater downtown,” said Marshall Foster, Interim Seattle Center Director.

The Bite of Seattle is a must-attend event for foodies, families, music fans, and anyone looking to experience the best of Seattle’s culinary scene. With over 500,000 attendees, 50+ musical performances, and 200 different food booths, this year’s festival promises to be a memorable experience for everyone. Don’t miss out on the fun - mark your calendars for July 21-23, 2023!