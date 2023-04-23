TRUMP HOTELS OFFERS EXCLUSIVE “NEVER SETTLE SUMMER” GETAWAYS TO NINE LUXURY PROPERTIES
Trump Hotels – the five star luxury hotel brand that never settles – today launches “Never Settle Summer” offers spanning, tropical getaway destinations, sought after city escapes, and the most legendary golf resorts, each delivering a summer vacation like no other.
Guests can take advantage of curated summer stays from May 1 – Sept. 4, 2023. This summer, settle for nothing less than extraordinary with luxurious upgrades, complimentary amenities, resort credits, and more.
“Never Settle Summer” offers are unique to each property and can be booked online at www.trumphotels.com/Never-Settle-Summer:
Trump International Hotel Waikiki
One 60 minute Trump Customized Massage at The Spa at Trump (per reservation, per stay
Keepsake Trump Waikiki beach bag
Waived daily resort fee
Complimentary parking
Trump International Golf Links & Hotel Doonbeg
Tickets to a tour of the iconic Loop Head Lighthouse and, from the top, take in the fantastic views of the Wild Atlantic Ocean and the rugged Kilkee Cliffs
Bicycle use to travel around the area
€50 Dining Credit per stay
Trump Turnberry
Breakfast daily
Dinner for two at 1906 on the first night (excluding beverages)
Quad Biking Experience for two - spend an hour exploring the resort grounds with one of our professional instructors on our all terrain quad bikes
Albermale Estate at Trump Winery
Summer Picnic for two featuring: a bottle of Rose, a selection of charcuterie and cheeses
Two Trump Winery logo stemless shatterproof glasses - perfect for outdoor use!
Logo insulated cooler bag
Ultra soft logo jersey blanket
Trump International Hotel Las Vegas
Poolside pitcher of margaritas
Trump Logoed Sunglasses
Coola® sunscreen and lip balm
4pm check-out
Complimentary valet parking
Trump International Hotel & Tower New York
Luxurious accommodation with a room with a City or Central Park view
Upgrade to the next room category (based on availability)
$75 food & beverage or spa service credit
Complimentary, valet parking for one vehicle
Trump International Hotel & Tower Chicago
$100 Hotel Credit
Summer-themed welcome amenity
Complimentary overnight parking for one vehicle (valet or self-parking)
Complimentary one-level room upgrade (based on availability)
Trump National Doral Miami
Luxurious accommodations in a Deluxe Guest Room, Premier Guest Room, or Suite
Complimentary fourth night (a minimum of four consecutive nights booking is required)
$100 Resort Credit
Complimentary self-parking for one vehicle
Kids ages 6 and under eat free
Kids ages 15 and under golf free
Trump MacLeod House & Lodge, Scotland
Two nights bed & breakfast in a Superior Queen room
In-room welcome amenity
A personalized golf bag tag (one per person)
30 minute golf coaching lesson (per person)
One of the world’s most recognized luxury hotel brands, Trump Hotels offers notable signature programs designed for the ultimate comfort of all guests - including Trump Attaché®, Trump Card® Privileges, Trump® Kids, and Trump® Pets.
To experience the best in class amenities and service of Trump Hotels, visit trumphotels.com.