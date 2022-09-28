The Balmoral, has been awarded the 2022-23 AA Hotel of The Year Scotland

The Balmoral, a Rocco Forte hotel in Edinburgh, has been awarded the special accolade of the 2022-23 AA Hotel of The Year Scotland, at the AA Hospitality Awards.

Every year the AA recognises the very best in hospitality across England, Scotland and Wales. Introduced in 1992, the AA Hotel of the Year, is the ultimate acknowledgment for hotels in the UK who are recognised as being outstanding examples in their particular market. The honour was presented to Richard Cooke, General Manager of The Balmoral, last night at the awards dinner in London which was attended by 1000 industry guests.

The Balmoral’s General Manager, Richard Cooke, said:

“We are thrilled that The Balmoral has been recognised as ‘AA Hotel of the Year for Scotland 2022’. It is an honour for The Balmoral to receive this award, it reflects the dedication and hard work of the team. This year marks our 120th anniversary and every day the team shows an unwavering commitment to providing our guests with an incredible and unforgettable experience. We have so many exciting plans for the future of the hotel and we continue to work together to ensure our guests leave with their expectations exceeded. We are truly humbled to receive such recognition.”

Simon Numphud, Managing Director of AA Media said:

“One of the UK’s oldest and most prestigious, The Balmoral is nothing short of an Edinburgh institution. As they mark their 120th anniversary this year, we are delighted to be celebrating their win of the AA Hotel of the Year for Scotland Award at the AA Hospitality Awards. We would like to congratulate General Manager Richard Cooke and the whole team at The Balmoral for their hard work, passion, and dedication to providing hospitality and service to the highest standards.”

The AA award follows a series of accolades for the iconic Edinburgh hotel including Forbes Travel Guide naming The Balmoral as the only hotel in Scotland to receive a Five Star Forbes Travel Guide 2022 award for the second year running in April this year.