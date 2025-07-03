The 17th Annual Miami Takeover is returning to Miami Beach next month to celebrate 50 years of go-go music and Black creativity in collaboration with the Greater Miami Convention & Visitors Bureau (GMCVB) for its main event: The Art of Go-Go Culture Fest, scheduled rain or shine on Saturday, July 26th, from 5PM to 10PM at the iconic Miami Beach Bandshell (7275 Collins Avenue) featuring live performances from the legendary Junkyard Band, Black Passion Band, and Top5 Band.

Sponsored by PURE Performance Water, delivering premium natural spring water powered with essential antioxidants and key nutrients, this year’s Art of Go-Go Culture Fest will bring together music lovers for an immersive fusion of go-go music, dance, culture, and interactive art installations from the likes of Miami’s very own visual artists, Marcus Blake, Rod Royal, and Demont Pinder. “We’re celebrating 50 years of go-go music as well as creative Black art. Go-go music has evolved so much as Washington, D.C.‘s official musical soundtrack with a headliner like the Junkyard Band, it will be a must-see concert,” said Wylie Kynard, co-founder and partner at The Miami Takeover, LLC.

Thousands of Washington D.C. natives will descend onto Miami Beach for The Miami Takeover’s four-day festival celebration featuring eight exhilarating events. “From an HBCU celebration during the Miami Nights All-White Attire party at The Urban on July 25th, to hosting several pool parties, a beach clean-up, comedy show and a children’s teeth cleaning & educational charity event in partnership with Colgate and the Miami Beach Police Athletic League, we have something for everyone. We’re excited to merge the Caribbean soul of Miami with Washington D.C.‘s go-go crank to deliver a fantastic concert and festival,” said Antwoine McCoy, co-founder and partner of The Miami Takeover LLC.

In addition to the musical lineup, an expansive art exhibit will be on display throughout the Bandshell, featuring captivating art work that was recently debuted in Spain at The Expo Metro Barcelona Spain Art Exhibition. “More than 35 unique pieces of art from Black local South Florida artists will be on display with live, interactive paintings going on,” said Brigitte “Bibi” Andrade, founder of Bibi ART Media, Inc.