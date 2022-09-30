Hanoi Golf Tourism Week to attract visitors from regional countries

Pham Thanh Tri, vice chairman of the Vietnam Golf Tourism Association, addresses the event

Hanoi Golf Tourism Week 2022 is expected to attract a large number of international visitors, thereby greatly contributing to boosting the capital’s total tourism revenue.

The event is slated to be held from October 20 to October 31 and is being jointly held by the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports, Kinh te va Do Thi (Economic and Urban Affairs) newspaper, and the Vietnam Golf Tourism Association.

The occasion will feature a diverse range of activities such as international golf exchanges, a golf tourism festival, and numerous programmes to link the golf industry to tourism activities.

Pham Thanh Tri, vice chairman of the Vietnam Golf Tourism Association, said the event will see the participation of golfers with their families, friends, and fans at home and other countries, including Singapore, Malaysia, and the Republic of Korea (RoK).

During the week, they will have the opportunity to participate in various tourist attractions around the north in Hanoi, Ha Nam, Vinh Phuc, and Hoa Binh.

Tran Trung Hieu, deputy director of the Hanoi Department of Tourism, said that golf tourism will be one of the capital’s most important tourism products moving forward, adding that golf tourism products will attract international tourists, especially groups from key markets such as the RoK, Japan, the United States, and Europe.

Furthermore, golf tourism will help to increase the spending capability of visitors whilst increasing Hanoi’s tourism revenue.

