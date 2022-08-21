Thailand to extend visas to boost tourism

Thailand’s Tourism Ministry wants tourist visas to be extended to boost visitor numbers.

The Ministry has proposed extending certain visa validity by 15 days.

It wants travellers on the visa-on-arrival scheme to be able to stay for 30 days instead of the current 15 days.

VOA is available for foreigners from 18 countries.

Those from 50 countries currently able to stay 30 days under the visa exemption scheme, should be able to stay for 45 days, the Tourism Ministry proposes.

The changes would be valid for travel between October and March 2023.

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarnr is bullish Thailand can attract over 10 million tourist visits this year.