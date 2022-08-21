Jabal Akhdar festival to spur domestic tourism

Muscat – The Ministry of Heritage and Tourism has unveiled details of a first-of-its-kind tourism festival in the wilayat of Jabal Akhdar in Dakhliyah.

The extravaganza, known as Al Jabal Al Akhdar Tourism Festival, is scheduled for August 23 to 27 The festival will feature a variety of entertainment and tourism events that shed light on the unique tourist potential of Jabal Akhdar, encouraging domestic tourism and attracting different segments of visitors.

The festival includes activities like mountain adventures on horseback and will highlight the pomegranate season and its significance to the local community.

The event is in line with the objectives and pillars of Oman Vision 2040, through emphasis on social welfare programmes and balanced economic development for all governorates.

‘Organised at a height of 3,000m above sea level, Al Jabal Al Akhdar Tourism Festival is set to be an exotic annual extravaganza in its own right,’ the organisers have stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to Muscat Daily, Saif Ali al Rawahi, head of Oman From Horseback, informed that the festival aims to attract tourists from all over the world, besides supporting domestic tourism.

Open from 9am to 10pm, entry to the festival will be free. “The festival will also support small and medium enterprises and promote their products,” Rawahi added.

“Twenty SMEs and productive families will present their products, such as perfume and oils, while 12 farmers will participate in a fruits exhibition and market.”

Other attractions for visitors will include theatre for children, horse shows and a horse trail for riding enthusiasts. “Ten riders are expected to participate in the horseback trail ride of two-day duration covering about 50km. It will start at Alila Jabal Akhdar Hotel and end at dusitD2 Naseem Resort.”

There are plans to make the festival bigger and better in the future, Rawahi informed. “Next year, we are planning to hold the festival twice; one will be a rose festival and the second will focus on the pomegranate season.”