Thailand Launches “The New Thailand” Vision to Redefine Tourism in 2026

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), under the Ministry of Tourism and Sports, has unveiled its 2026 strategy under the theme “Value is the New Volume”—ushering in The New Thailand and signalling a bold shift to redefine Thai tourism through quality, balance, and sustainability.

The announcement took place at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Centre in Bangkok, attended by Minister of Culture, Ms. Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Minister of Tourism and Sports, Mr. Sorawong Thienthong, along with Deputy Minister of Interior, Ms. Teerarat Samretvanich, tourism ministry executives including TAT, tourism operators and stakeholders from across the country.

Mr. Sorawong Thienthong, Minister of Tourism and Sports, said that despite global tourism has faced several challenges in 2024, Thailand remains a leading destination, having welcomed more than 18.08 million international visitors and generated 1.4 trillion Baht in revenue so far this year. In response to the shifting tourism landscape, the government has approved a 4.5-billion-Baht budget to drive 22 strategic initiatives.

These are built around a forward-looking framework of five new paradigms: New Customer, New Product, New Partnerships, New Marketing Strategy, and New Key Performance Indicators. The objective is to build trust, elevate safety and accessibility, unlock new opportunities through sport tourism, and promote hidden destinations aligned with UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network. Additionally, a strong emphasis will be placed on soft power and Thailand’s cultural identity to strengthen its international appeal.

“Tourism is no longer just about numbers—it’s about trust, value, and inclusivity. Thailand is not simply bouncing back, but building forward—with safety, innovation, and sustainable growth as the foundation for a new era of Thai tourism,” Mr. Sorawong added.

Building on the government’s vision, TAT’s 2026 strategy marks the start of a paradigm shift—transforming Thai tourism into The New Thailand. With a sharp focus on quality over quantity, the agency is moving beyond image restoration to build a more balanced, resilient, and experience-led tourism economy. At its heart: integrity, safety, authentic connection, and long-term value—laying the foundation for sustainable growth across every sector.

The strategy stands on four pillars: prioritising Value over Volume through precision marketing and a deeper understanding of traveller segments—amplified by soft power and data-driven storytelling; Balancing Tourism across regions and seasons by spotlighting local identity and decentralising flow; Advancing Creative and Thematic Tourism with curated, niche experiences that engage diverse audiences; and embedding Sustainability as a measurable, sector-wide standard.

Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Governor, stated: “2026 marks the beginning of a fundamental shift towards The New Thailand—where tourism success is defined by value, not volume. Through our ‘Stay Focus’ approach, we will emphasise quality, balance, and long-term growth rooted in genuine experiences for visitors and tangible benefits for Thai communities. Tourism will not only bring joy, but lasting prosperity.”

On the international front, TAT will sharpen its focus through two lenses: high-potential traveller segments and tiered market priorities. Key segments include Millennials craving meaningful, diverse experiences; Gen Z travellers driven by digital trends and identity; luxury tourists seeking exclusivity and personalisation; and health-conscious visitors drawn to Thailand’s holistic wellness strengths. These groups reflect the country’s evolving tourism identity—one that is immersive, emotionally rich, and value-led.

To support this, TAT has mapped out three strategic market tiers. Priority markets include mature destinations like China and Hong Kong, where efforts will focus on rebuilding safety perceptions and expanding into secondary cities. In short-haul markets such as Malaysia, South Korea, and Singapore, TAT will continue to grow new segments while nurturing existing audiences. Growth markets in the short-haul category, including India and Japan, will be further cultivated, while long-haul destinations such as the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Russia will be developed under the “New Million Market” strategy to attract high-value travellers. Mid-sized and emerging markets—including Taiwan, Vietnam, Indonesia, and the Philippines—will be expanded through new target segments and geographic areas. Meanwhile, markets such as Australia, Scandinavia, Italy, and Spain will be positioned under Thailand’s “Green Destination” and “Long Stay Paradise” concepts. High-value markets in the Middle East will receive tailored offerings in premium wellness and leisure, alongside continued momentum in markets like Israel.

Communications will shift from transactional promotion to purpose-led storytelling under the theme “Unforgettable Experience.” Thailand will be presented not just as a scenic getaway, but as a sanctuary for healing and emotional depth—brought to life through the global concept “Healing is the New Luxury.” This refreshed narrative invites the world to experience Thailand’s true essence: peace, connection, and cultural resonance.

As Thailand repositions itself globally around purpose and value, the domestic strategy will be just as pivotal—placing Thai travellers at the heart of the country’s tourism renewal. TAT will reinforce the “Grand Moment” concept to inspire travel that uplifts communities and creates deeper personal meaning. Rather than simply promoting more trips, campaigns will encourage journeys that foster connection—whether through time with loved ones, peaceful escapes in nature, or authentic local encounters that turn everyday travel into unforgettable memories.

This strategy will be rooted in area-based marketing and experience-led design, tailored to the evolving lifestyles of three high-potential groups: Millennials, high-end travellers, and multi-generational families. Exclusive offerings—such as wellness retreats, sport tourism, and cultural immersion—will be deployed to stimulate year-round and repeat travel across both flagship and emerging destinations. Regional campaigns will spotlight each area’s distinct strengths: music festivals and luxury escapes in Central Thailand; soft adventure and gastronomy in the East; seasonal storytelling and community culture in the North; rich traditions in the Northeast; and nature-based wellness in the South. Meanwhile, signature routes in Thailand’s UNESCO Creative Cities—Sukhothai, Phetchaburi, and Suphan Buri—will help craft a deeper, more compelling domestic travel narrative.

To support this multi-directional strategy, TAT is elevating Thailand’s tourism products through innovation, identity, and inclusivity. The focus is on crafting distinctive, locally grounded offerings that resonate with diverse traveller motivations and showcase Thailand’s cultural depth. Key product clusters will span nature-based escapes, wellness and meditation retreats, spiritual and belief-based tourism (Mu-Telu), LGBTQ+ travel, solo journeys, cinematic trails, arts and craft fashion, sports and adventure, vibrant nightlife, and the iconic “5 Must-Do” Thai soft power experiences. All will be developed through deep collaboration with government, private sector, communities, and media—ensuring every offering is rooted in authenticity and geared toward long-term value.

TAT will also strengthen connectivity and standards to support these enhanced experiences. New travel routes—by land, sea, air, and rail—will link major cities and emerging destinations both within Thailand and across the region. New travel options—like Mekong cruises, themed trains (Kiha, Royal Blossom, Blue Jasmine, STR Prestige), and private air travel—will make journeys more seamless, immersive, and connected. On the quality front, flagship certifications such as the Thailand Tourism Awards, TAT Certified (STGs STAR and STAR Plus), and CF Hotels will raise the bar across the industry. Krabi, continuing as a prototype of sustainable tourism under the “Blue Zones” concept, will lead with ten certified routes showcased internationally. This will be reinforced by the Trusted Thailand (Safe Travel Stamp) launching in August—ensuring safety, accessibility, and service excellence are not just promised, but proven.

Complementing these efforts, TAT will harness the power of world-class events and festivals as emotional touchpoints and key demand drivers under the International Festival Focus strategy. Thailand’s cultural calendar will be filled with standout moments—from heritage-rooted celebrations like Maha Loy Krathong in Sukhothai, which fuses tradition with creative innovation, to large-scale spectacles like the Amazing Thailand Countdown, the 45-day Vijitr Chao Phraya light show, and the globally iconic Maha Songkran World Water Festival. On the sports front, marquee events such as the Amazing Thailand Marathon 2025, the 33rd SEA Games, and Honda LPGA Thailand will reinforce Thailand’s status as a premier sport tourism hub—amplified by global ambassadors like Eliud Kipchoge.

Lifestyle and entertainment will also take centre stage, with crowd-pulling festivals like Wonderfruit, Big Mountain, H2O, Thailand Illumination, and the International Balloon Fiesta drawing diverse audiences. TAT will further elevate beloved cultural moments, including the World Wai Kru Muay Thai ceremony, Chinese New Year, and Grand Diwali 2025. A milestone moment will arrive with Tomorrowland Thailand 2026, marking the first full-scale edition of the legendary Belgian music festival in Asia. In parallel, TAT will champion three homegrown traditions on the global stage: the Nakhon Phanom Fire Boat Festival, Ubon Ratchathani Candle Procession, and the Christmas Star Parade in Sakon Nakhon—all part of Thailand’s strategy to amplify cultural soft power through celebrations that resonate worldwide.

“In 2026, success will be defined not solely by arrival numbers, but by the quality of experiences delivered, the satisfaction of all stakeholders, and Thailand’s ascent into the world’s top 15 tourism economies. This is our moment to shift from popularity to purpose—rebalancing the industry and advancing toward true quality. With sustainability, collaboration, and local identity at the core, Thailand is ready to become not just a destination to visit, but a destination of enduring value,” Ms. Thapanee concluded.