NH Collection Hotels & Resorts Lands in the Sicilian Capital

NH Collection Hotels and Resorts has landed in the Sicilian capital with the opening of NH Collection Palermo Palazzo Sitano, located on the central Via Vittorio Emanuele in the beating heart of Palermo. Tucked away in a Baroque atmosphere near historic markets with authentic flavours and a few steps away from Palermo’s theatres and architectural jewels, this new boutique hotel marks the brand’s second hotel opening in Italy in 2025, following the recent inauguration of the NH Collection Alagna Mirtillo Rosso, which caters to the mountain and family hotel segment, nestled in the heart of the Pennine Alps.

Palermo, a cultural crossroads with Phoenician roots, boasts immense artistic, historic, architectural, scenic and culinary wealth. This city embodies Sicily’s most authentic and multicultural soul in this unique enclave, where Arab, Norman and Baroque heritage meld together.The NH Collection Palermo Palazzo Sitano becomes NH Collection Hotels and Resorts’, Minor Hotels’ premium brand, second hotel in Sicily and brings the number of Minor Hotels’ properties on the island to six.

Located on the Via Vittorio Emanuele, a historic artery running across Palermo, NH Collection Palermo Palazzo Sitano is housed in an aristocratic building, surrounded by old palaces and churches. Its privileged and strategic location puts it very close to Piazza Marina, the picturesque Porto della Cala and the Castello a Mare and just a few minutes from the vibrant Vucciria market and the famous Quattro Canti. The surrounding urban itinerary is rounded out by the central via Maqueda, known for its buzz and local street food, the lively Piazza Pretoria in the old Kalsa Arab neighbourhood and Palermo’s majestic cathedral.

It is also in striking distance of the central train station and the Massimo, Politeama and Biondo theatres. For shopping lovers, the elegant boutiques on via Roma and the Rinascente department store offer the chance to breathe in the city’s style and commercial soul. Originally built between 1712 and 1860, the Palazzo Sitano is a refined example of Baroque architecture. It was originally made up of three different aristocratic residences now transformed into a hotel that blends its historic charm with contemporary comfort. The building, on the same block as the San Francesco Church and former Convent, conserves its original features, including the main door, original period windows in the restaurant and breakfast area, Baroque decorations, painted ceilings, classic cast-iron balconies and arches in the common rooms.

The rooms

The hotel has 86 rooms of different types - Superior, Premium, Premium XL, Junior Suite and Suite - designed to meet guests’ every need, providing versatile solutions that combine comfort and style. Each room is designed to guarantee a relaxing stay.

Many of the rooms conserve their original cast-iron balconies, which provide charming views of the old town, and some of the Junior Suites have ceilings with frescos painted in blue and green, restored to highlight the palazzo’s artistic heritage.

Restaurant and bar area

Located within an enchanting patio, the restaurant is harmoniously integrated into a modern glass structure. With its arches, majestic columns and large windows, inspired by the nearby San Francisco Convent, the restaurant ushers its diners into a bright and timeless atmosphere that combines charm, contemporary comfort and deep ties with the local cultural and culinary heritage.

The kitchen creates dishes that celebrate the flavours of Sicily with premium local ingredients, serving up an ideal combination of authenticity and innovation, enriched by international influences that nuance each creation. The bar area, located on the ground floor of the lobby, opens directly onto Via Bottai, welcoming not only hotel guests but also local residents and anyone wishing to relax and enjoy a drink in a warm and sophisticated atmosphere.

Thanks to its strategic positioning, NH Collection Palermo Palazzo Sitano is also the perfect location for small-scale business and private events. It includes a modern and versatile event room that can host up to 56 people, an elegant interior patio and a private and quiet area, providing the ideal spot for a little networking, small meetings, coffee breaks or outdoor appetisers.

Each space inside the NH Collection Palermo Palazzo Sitano has been thoughtfully created to provide guests with wellness and care during their stays, whether for business or travel. Its amenities include a ground-floor sauna and steam bath, ideal for relaxing and getting some energy back after an intense day exploring the city. For those who like to stay fit while away from home, the hotel has a fitness club with modern treadmills and elliptical and stationary bikes for a complete and functional workout.