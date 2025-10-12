GRANDE LAKES ORLANDO UNVEILS ICE SKATING RINK AND NEW HOLIDAY EXPERIENCES FOR 2025 FESTIVE SEASON

Experience a magical winter wonderland this holiday season at Grande Lakes Orlando, the 500-acre luxury resort destination in the headwaters of the Florida Everglades. Anchored by The Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes and JW Marriott Orlando, Grande Lakes, the premier resort destination invites guests to immerse themselves in an enchanting holiday experience, suited for visitors of all ages. From the debut of a sparkling new ice rink and fire pit experience to the return of the vibrant Winter Wonderland Market, the resort will dazzle visitors with curated seasonal experiences, certain to leave lasting festive memories.

Debuting in 2025

Grande Lakes Orlando invites guests to glide into the holidays with a brand-new outdoor ice rink, open from November 27 through January 3, 2025, from 5-9 pm. Set beneath the winter sky on The Ritz-Carlton’s Da Vinci Lawn, the picturesque rink offers festive fun for all ages—and stands as Orlando’s only resort ice rink. After gliding across the ice, guests can unwind beside glowing fire pits near the rink, indulging in seasonal delights such as baked brie, roasted apple and pumpkin salad, or hearty chili adorned with gourmet toppings from 5-7 pm and 8-10 pm.

Festive Favorites Return

Grande Lakes Orlando’s beloved Winter Wonderland Market will notably return this season, transforming the resort with a charming European-inspired village. Open December 12, 13, 19, 20, 26, and 27 from 4-8 pm, the market invites guests to explore quaint cottages featuring local artisan crafts, holiday delicacies, and seasonal beverages, all while enjoying hourly snowfall. In the Lobby Lounge, Santa’s Teddy Bear Tea delights with a lavish selection of teas, thoughtfully curated sweets, live entertainment, and a special appearance from Santa Claus himself. For a creative, hands-on experience, the Gingerbread School invites guests to craft their own edible masterpieces under the guidance of the resort’s expert pastry chefs. Adding a touch of extra magic to the season, guests can enjoy an extraordinary version of the signature Magic Show: Holiday Edition, presented by acclaimed magician and America’s Got Talent finalist, Drew Thomas and his award-winning colleagues. The magic show will combine mind-bending magic, large-scale illusions, and humor to create an electrifying atmosphere, with dates to be announced. Returning to elevate the season’s festivities, the Holiday Cocktail Tour invites guests to savor an artfully curated selection of festive spirits and handcrafted libations. Taking the holiday magic to the next level, the resort’s Merry & Bright Tree Delight offering delivers a sparkling Christmas tree directly to guests’ rooms. Plus, for New Year’s Eve, guests can join the Fireworks & Fizz in The Ritz-Carlton Lobby Lounge — complete with live music, martinis, a bottle of Dom Perignon and a seafood tower. Ritz Kids Night Out Bash for ages 4-12 offers a fun experience for families including face painting, s’mores, games and more. For those looking for the ultimate al fresco experience, they can enjoy the New Year’s Eve Firework Cabanas which include champagne, caviar and the best view of the fireworks.

Following the winter-themed celebrations, the excitement continues across the resort. Visitors are invited to enjoy the resort’s sparkling pools, dedicated waterpark, 40,000-square-foot award-winning spa, world-class dining with 12 restaurants and bars, championship-level golf course, expansive outdoor sports and recreational facilities, and premier accommodations across two hotels. Coupled with the resort’s leading programming, a stay at Grande Lakes Orlando makes a vacation a truly unforgettable winter escape for families, adults and groups of all ages.

Travelers seeking a luxurious festive stay are encouraged to take advantage of the resort’s “Festive Escape” package, which provides a $100 resort credit per night, valet parking, and (4) one-hour ice skating tickets per stay. Guests may also book the resort’s popular “Grande Escape Package,” which provides up to a $100 daily resort credit and complimentary parking, representing savings of more than $230.

For more information about Grande Lakes Orlando and to make a reservation, please visit www.grandelakes.com.