Tayach appointed Kempinski cluster general manager in Doha

Kempinski has appointed Karim Tayach to the role cluster general manager at Marsa Malaz Kempinski, the Pearl, and Kempinski Residences & Suites in Doha.

He joins the company from his most recent assignment as general manager at the Ritz-Carlton, Bali.

Tayach brings to his new role a wealth of experience and expertise and will drive the performance of the Pearl island landmark and West Bay’s tallest residence tower to further growth and success.

Coming from a successful hotelier family, he has been in the luxury hotel industry for more than 27 years and started his journey as a corporate management trainee at the Hyatt Regency Makkah in Saudi Arabia.

He then climbed the career ladder from food and beverage roles within the Ritz Carlton Hotels in Dubai, Doha and Jakarta until he took it to the next level and became general manager at the Ritz Carlton Jakarta Pacific Place in 2007.

This was followed by an assignment as general manager at the Ritz Carlton Bali in 2013.

Tayach is a Tunisian-German national who speaks fluent English, German, Italian, in addition to his Arabic and French mother tongues.