Hyndman to lead Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group has announced the appointment of Amanda Hyndman as general manager of Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong.

She will also take up the roles of area vice president of operations, and group director of quality and rooms.

In addition to managing the flagship property, she will oversee operations at the Landmark Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong, Mandarin Oriental, Guangzhou, Mandarin Oriental, Macau and Mandarin Oriental, Sanya.

Her corporate responsibilities extend to the group’s rooms division and quality service programme, managing all aspects of global operational standards as well as rooms division, including front office, housekeeping and guest services.

A seasoned hotelier and no stranger to the city, Hyndman joined the group in 2007 as general manager of the Excelsior, Hong Kong, before taking on general manager roles at Mandarin Oriental, Washington D.C. and Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok.

In 2018, she joined Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, London as general manager and area vice president, operations and was responsible for the most extensive renovation in the hotel’s 100+ year history, successfully positioning the property as one of the finest hotels in Europe while also overseeing Mandarin Oriental properties in Munich and Prague.

Hyndman is a British national and said: “I am absolutely delighted to be back in Asia taking the helm of this iconic property and supporting our growing portfolio.

“My colleagues and I are fully committed to further enhancing the bespoke guest experience in delivering the exemplary level of sophistication and warmth of Mandarin Oriental through kind and generous service.

“I look forward to welcoming our Fans to this much-loved address.”