Qatar Airways Awarded ‘Best Airline in the World’ at Business Traveller Awards 2025

Qatar Airways has been named the ‘Best Airline in the World’ at the prestigious Business Traveller Awards 2025, reaffirming its position as a global leader in aviation. This recognition highlights the airline’s continued pursuit of excellence, innovation, and world-class service.

The Business Traveller Awards ceremony, held at the iconic Sky Garden in London, brought together influential figures from across the travel and hospitality industry to celebrate outstanding achievements. Qatar Airways was recognised by a panel of industry experts, each bringing decades of experience and a sharp eye for excellence, for its role in advancing the aviation industry.

Qatar Airways was also awarded:

Best Business Class in the World

Best Economy Class in the World

Best Frequent Flyer Programme in the World

Best Airline Lounge in the World (Al Mourjan Lounges, DOH)

Best Airline Between Europe and the Middle East



Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Thierry Antinori, said: “We are honoured to receive these prestigious accolades that reflect our unwavering commitment to excellence. Being named World’s Best Airline, alongside recognition for our Business and Economy Class cabins, loyalty programme, and lounges, is a testament to our dedication to delivering unparalleled experiences, to our customers at each travel touchpoint. These awards reaffirm our position as a global leader and top innovator in the industry, and inspire us to continue setting new leading standards for comfort, connectivity and service.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ink Global Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Michael Keating, said: “Qatar Airways performed outstandingly well in this year’s Business Traveller Awards, winning five of the seven global airline categories and six awards in total. From its industry-leading Business Class product to exceptional inflight service and innovations such as free Starlink Wi-Fi, Qatar Airways is a truly deserving winner. We were delighted to celebrate their success at the Global Awards ceremony in London, and Business Traveller looks forward to seeing how the airline continues to pioneer world-class travel in the years ahead.”

These recognitions mark another milestone in what has been an outstanding year for Qatar Airways, as the airline continues to expand its global network of over 170 destinations globally, elevate its product offerings, and drive innovation in service excellence.

As the national carrier of the State of Qatar, Qatar Airways remains committed to delivering world-class hospitality, elevating the passenger experience, and earning the trust and loyalty of travellers across the globe.