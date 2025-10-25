Tapestry Collection by Hilton to Make Stylish Debut in Sub‑Saharan Africa

Hilton has announced the debut of its lifestyle brand Tapestry Collection by Hilton in Sub-Saharan Africa, following the signing of agreements for three properties – The Sterling Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton in South Africa; Ava Hotel Nairobi, Tapestry Collection by Hilton in Kenya; and Zaria Court Kigali, Tapestry Collection by Hilton in Rwanda. These additions reinforce Hilton’s continued growth across Africa, with plans to open more than 100 hotels on the continent in the coming years.

Carlos Khneisser, chief development officer, Middle East & Africa, Hilton, said, “With its beautiful scenery, vibrant cities, and rich cultural heritage, Africa’s travel and tourism industry is experiencing significant momentum. We are excited to introduce our lifestyle brand, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, to Sub-Saharan Africa with signings in South Africa, Kenya, and Rwanda – bringing authentic, contemporary stays to the growing number of travellers visiting Africa each year. With a legacy spanning over 65 years in Africa, we’re on track to almost triple our presence, bringing a range of brands to even more destinations and meeting the evolving needs of today’s travellers.”

The Sterling Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton – South Africa

Developed in partnership with Crown Pound (Pty) Ltd., The Sterling Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton will be located in Sibaya, KwaZulu-Natal – a coastal destination between Umhlanga and Ballito known for its forest reserves, upscale lifestyle, and entertainment offerings.

Expected to open in 2027, The Sterling Hotel, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, will feature 111 stylish guest rooms that blend comfort with local character. Guests can enjoy a range of amenities, including a fitness centre, an all-day dining restaurant, a lobby café and bar, a terrace, and an outdoor pool. The hotel will offer easy access to attractions such as Dolphin Coast beaches, Crocodile Creek, Sugar Rush Park, Natal Lion Park, and Tala Game Reserve – it is also just a 15-minute drive from King Shaka International Airport and 20 minutes from Durban International Convention Centre.

Signed with AVA Hotel Limited, Ava Hotel Nairobi, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, will be located in Lavington, one of Nairobi’s most affluent and sought-after suburbs. The hotel will house 91 guest rooms uniquely blending bold designs with a nod to Kenyan heritage, meeting spaces, a rooftop bar and restaurant, an outdoor pool, a fitness centre, and an all-day dining restaurant.

Lavington’s serene setting and direct access to Nairobi’s Central Business District and Jomo Kenyatta International Airport – only 45 minutes away – make it ideal for business and leisure travellers. Upon opening, Ava Hotel Nairobi, Tapestry Collection by Hilton will be Hilton´s fifth trading property in Kenya.

Developed by NBA Champion Masai Ujiri’s Zaria Group, Zaria Court Kigali, Tapestry Collection by Hilton will mark Hilton´s first property in Rwanda and is opening later this year. Situated in a new mixed-use development centred on sports and entertainment, the vibrant hotel will include 80 guest rooms, a rooftop lounge, a pool, a fitness centre, an all-day dining restaurant, a sports bar, and a co-working space.

Adjacent to Kigali’s newly constructed BK Arena and Amahoro Stadium – home to international concerts, conferences and major sporting events – the hotel is surrounded by popular restaurants and bars, retail stores, sports courts and is just 15 minutes from Kigali International Airport.

Both properties in Kenya and Rwanda will be managed by Aleph Hospitality, an independent hotel management company in the Middle East and Africa.

Elizabeth Scruggs, brand leader, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, said, “We’re thrilled to bring Tapestry Collection by Hilton to Sub-Saharan Africa. Globally, lifestyle brands are gaining incredible momentum as travellers seek authentic experiences, local connections, and distinctive design. Our new properties in South Africa, Kenya, and Rwanda embody the Collection’s ethos – celebrating the spirit and originality of their surroundings while delivering the reliable and friendly service expected from Hilton.”

Tapestry Collection by Hilton is a portfolio of more than 170 independent hotels each with an original, vibrant personality, encouraging guests to enjoy off-the-beaten-path experiences in destinations worth exploring. While each property has a unique story to share that comes to life through uplifting design and unique food and beverage, every Tapestry Collection property benefits from the award-winning Hilton Honors programme.

Hilton currently operates 64 hotels in Africa, with another 106 properties in the pipeline. The global hospitality company remains committed to nearly tripling its presence on the continent to more than 160 trading hotels in the coming years.