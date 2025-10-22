British Airways doubles down on fresh tomatoes

British Airways is adding Longbottom & Co. to all short-haul flights departing from London Gatwick Airport this November, doubling the airline’s stock of the premium tomato juice following strong sales performance on Heathrow and Manchester routes.

The expansion means passengers on BA’s 50+ Gatwick destinations – from Morocco to Malaysia – will now have access to fresh-pressed tomato juice that’s changing how airlines think about Bloody Marys.

BA isn’t alone in ditching reconstituted tomato paste. After years of serving UHT concentrate with chemical additives, airlines are discovering what bartenders already knew: fresh ingredients sell more drinks. Norwegian Airlines saw a 38% uplift in premium vodka sales after switching to Longbottom & Co. (as well as 45% uplift in tomato juice sales), while BA’s own Heathrow and Manchester performance convinced the airline to expand.

Ed Bathgate, Longbottom & Co. founder, said: “When an airline doubles their order, that tells you everything about passenger response. BA recognised their customers wanted something better than the industry standard, and the sales data proved them right. This Gatwick expansion means thousands more travellers will experience what fresh tomatoes taste like at 35,000 feet.”

Why tomatoes work at altitude

Science explains the success. Lower cabin pressure, ambient noise and dry air reduce our ability to taste sweet and salty flavours, but increase sensitivity to umami. Fresh tomatoes deliver umami intensity that reconstituted paste simply can’t match. Longbottom & Co.‘s Canary and Pear tomatoes from Southern Spain are pressed within two hours of harvest and properly seasoned for altitude conditions.

The ingredient list matters too. While competitors use concentrates, preservatives and flavour enhancers, Longbottom’s label reads like a recipe: tomatoes, spices, sea salt. Nothing you need a chemistry degree to pronounce.

Business case for operators

The expansion reflects changing passenger expectations. With 50% of consumers prioritising natural products and 35% reading ingredient lists before ordering, the old approach of hiding behind complex formulations no longer works.

For BA, the business case is straightforward: Longbottom & Co. sells more tomato juice and drives incremental premium spirit sales compared to previous suppliers. The perfectly balanced recipe means vodka and gin taste as intended, turning cabin crew into mixologists with zero preparation required.

BA is part of a growing roster of premium airlines choosing Longbottom, including Singapore Airlines (which recently added Longbottom & Co. across Suites, First and Business Class), Qantas, Cathay Pacific and other leading carriers. The brand now opens one can every 30 seconds across 11 international airlines.

Beyond aviation, Longbottom & Co. has secured listings at Fortnum & Mason, The Queen’s Club, Megan’s (voted UK’s number 1 brunch) and discerning hotels worldwide.