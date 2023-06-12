TAP celebrate four years of flying to San Francisco

TAP Air Portugal is celebrating its fourth year of flying from Portugal to the iconic US city of San Francisco.

The airline’s first flight into San Francisco was launched on June 10, 2019, with an Airbus A330 neo, enabling customers to reach ‘the Golden City’ in just under 12 hours.

Customers flying to California with TAP can enjoy competitive fares starting from as little as £390* in Economy Class, and £1988 in Executive Class, including all taxes and charges.

Ricardo Dinis, TAP Air Portugal Country Manager for UK, Ireland and Nordics, said: “We are extremely pleased to be celebrating four successful years of flying between Lisbon and San Francisco, connecting our customers from the UK and beyond to one of our most sought-after US destinations.

“We have seen demand for flights to the West Coast continue to rise thanks to TAP’s extensive North American network with services to six cities across the US, including Boston, Chicago, Miami, New York, Washington D.C and, of course, San Francisco.

“We look forward to welcoming more of our customers onboard our flights to all these amazing destinations so our customers in the UK can connect with family, friends and colleagues through TAP’s easy transfers in Lisbon this summer and throughout the year”.

Customers flying from the UK to San Francisco via Lisbon can enjoy spacious surroundings and comfortable cabins on TAP’s long-haul Airbus A330neo fleet, which are among its and fly onboard its most sustainable aircraft.



TAP’s A330neo delivers up to a 20% reduction in fuel burn and CO2 emissions and almost reduces by half its noise footprint, when compared to previous generation aircraft.



San Francisco is a city like no other, with one of the world’s most recognisable skylines with its incredible mix of modern and heritage architecture and home to the iconic Golden Gate Bridge.



Before the pandemic, San Francisco welcomed more than 26 million visitors to the city** for business and leisure, supporting its huge travel and tourism sector.



Visitor dollars supported more than 82,500 jobs in the hospitality and tourism industries, adding as much as US$2.5 billion to the local payroll (excluding tips).



TAP offers scores of popular long-haul services to some of most popular destinations across Africa, the Americas and Brazil, operating more flights there than any other European carrier.

Based at Lisbon Airport, and a member of Star Alliance since 2005, the airline serves over 90 destinations across three continents - bringing the world closer together through its impressive network.

The carrier also operates from three UK destinations - London Heathrow, London Gatwick, and Manchester. It also recently celebrated four years of flying from Dublin Ireland, providing a unique gateway into Portugal.

With one of the youngest fleets in Europe, TAP operates a mix of short-haul and long-haul Airbus aircraft, from the wide-bodied A330neo to the single-aisle A321neoLRm, as well as a fleet of Embraer aircraft for short hops through its regional arm, TAP Express.

TAP was voted the winner of world’s leading airline to Africa in 2022 and the world’s leading airline to South America in the 2022 World Travel Awards