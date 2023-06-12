Yas Island Abu Dhabi brings back the oldies with all-new summer campaign

Yas Island Abu Dhabi has once again won hearts with an upbeat summer hit featuring Kuwaiti band ‘Miami’ and an all-new groovy twist to Arabic fan-favorite ‘AlHamdullah w Chefnakom’

The cheerful remix takes viewers on a joy ride across Yas Island’s world-class leisure and entertainment attractions and adds a special nuance to the original track to get everyone moving and grooving all summer long.

The collaboration between Miami Band and Yas Island Abu Dhabi builds on last year’s success ‘Yas Yas Baby’ and delivers a new jingle for fans to enjoy. The new edit also reminisces on the nostalgic tunes of the 90’s, which continue to strike a chord in every generation across the Arab world.

Liam Findlay, CEO of Miral Destinations, said: “We are pleased to be joining hands with Miami Band to curate a memorable Arabic song that fans have grown to love. As a leading tourism destination in Abu Dhabi, we understand what resonates with our audience in the GCC market. Our complementary leisure and entertainment offerings provide a multitude of best-in-class experiences, and we are pleased to continuously meet guest expectations with every new addition. With the summer holidays upon us, we look forward to welcoming guests and families from the GCC region and beyond to enjoy what the destination has to offer – all in one place.”

Featuring leading theme park attractions Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld, Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi and the recently opened SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, fans can tune in and listen to the song on repeat as it brings back the golden age of Arabic melodies to every household.

Yas Island Abu Dhabi’s wide array of unforgettable family-friendly experiences are bound to delight with never-ending fun at every corner. With the ‘Kids Go Free’ summer offer, guests and families can now look forward to extending their stay on Yas Island with unbeatable adventures for every preference.

For more information, please visit: https://www.yasisland.com/