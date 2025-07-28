Tanah Gajah, a Resort by Hadiprana unveils brand-new Premier One Bedroom Club Pool Villas

Family-owned, art-infused boutique resort, Tanah Gajah, a Resort by Hadiprana has further elevated its villa accommodation with the addition of four Premier One Bedroom Club Pool Villas – designed to cater to guests seeking the epitome of luxury and serenity, whether for a romantic getaway or a peaceful retreat for a small family.

Mr. Hendra Hadiprana, a legendary Indonesian architect and designer, originally conceived the idea of Tanah Gajah as a family sanctuary in the 1960s. Now the flagship resort of Hadiprana Hospitality, his daughter, Ms. Puri Hadiprana, and granddaughter, Ms. Sekaraya Hadiprana Surjaudaja, reinterpret Tanah Gajah for a new generation of travellers. The family’s inherited intuition for design continues Mr. Hadiprana’s legacy of artistic expression, exceptional service and a lifelong dedication to preserving and celebrating the archipelago’s culture.

Showcasing the rich heritage of Indonesia and spanning over 250sqm, each of the new villas brings a twist of contemporary design to Mr. Hadiprana’s original design and the timeless artistry the resort embraces. Elegant House of Hadiprana furniture, including the Kalinda coffee table featuring a quartz top with refined brass bases and custom-designed lamps and armchairs, have been carefully selected to complement interiors, while the villa’s built-in sofa bed has been specially crafted by local artists in the neighbouring village of Tengkulak.

Specifically designed and curated by Hadiprana Artwork, elegant, large-scale sculptures of leaves and birds representing peace and prosperity welcome guests into the new villas, while meticulously carved wood medallions finished in rich salak-brown hues adorn the bedrooms.

Set against a breathtaking backdrop of lush rice paddies and the majestic Mount Agung, the new villas offer enhanced relaxation and unparalleled tranquillity. Helping guests further immerse themselves in natural serenity, the Premier One Bedroom Club Pool Villas feature an outdoor dining pavilion, outdoor soaking tub and private eight-metre pool. Guests can also enjoy the resort’s extensive Club Benefits, including butler service, sunset cocktails and complimentary activities.

Nestled on the outskirts of Ubud, within a six-hectare estate in Bali’s cultural highlands and near the historic heart of the ancient Bedahulu Kingdom, Tanah Gajah a Resort by Hadiprana offers a serene retreat for its guests. The resort features seven One Bedroom Club Suites; nine One Bedroom Club Pool Villas; four Premiere One Bedroom Club Pool Villas; three Two Bedroom Club Family Pool Villas; and The Hadiprana Estate. Guests at the resort can savour Balinese cuisine and Western classics crafted by Executive Chef Dean Nor at The Tempayan, an open-air culinary haven overlooking the idyllic rice paddy fields; while Panen Padi Lounge invites guests with a delightful complimentary afternoon tea on the scenic sunset deck.

For those who seek explorations of spiritual renewal, mental clarity and physical rejuvenation, Tanah Gajah’s spa welcomes guests with an array of signature treatments including Tanah Gajah Jade; Ancient Balinese Massage; and indulgent flower and herbal bath rituals. A trio of newly launched holistic wellness retreats, shaped by ancient Balinese traditions and contemporary healing practices, include The Journey to Balance (two nights, three days); Holistic Wellness Retreat (three nights, four days); and Ultimate Healing Escape (five nights, six days).

Stays at Tanah Gajah, a Resort by Hadiprana start from IDR 13,500,000 (approx. GBP 600) per night based on two people sharing a Premier One Bedroom Club Pool Villa, inclusive of taxes and Club Benefits such as daily breakfast; butler service; daily afternoon tea and cocktails; yoga classes; and complimentary trekking activity.

For more information and reservations, visit www.tanahgajahubud.com.