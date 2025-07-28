The St. Regis Maldives Announces Exciting Culinary Journey with Renowned Chef Jolly

Over the turquoise waters of the Dhaalu Atoll, a rare culinary voyage is about to unfold as The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort welcomes the celebrated Chef Surjan Singh, fondly known as Chef Jolly, for two-month pop-up residency from mid-October to mid-December 2025. This immersive celebration of Indian cuisine coincides with the festive spirit of Diwali, blending tradition with contemporary flair in a truly unforgettable island setting.

A beloved TV personality on MasterChef India, Chef Jolly brings over 30 years of culinary expertise to this special collaboration. Celebrated for his ability to blend royal Indian heritage with everyday comfort food, he unveils a vibrant menu inspired by his travels, culinary roots, and the rich tapestry of the Indian subcontinent.

Guests can expect standout creations such as Lamb Ghee Roast served on Malabar Bread Tacos, Cafreal Tiger Prawns, and his signature Butter Chicken. Each dish will be accompanied by fragrant biryanis, hand-rolled breads, toasted spices, and house-made chutneys—all carefully plated to evoke both nostalgia and discovery. A bespoke cocktail list brings further depth to the experience, with Indian-inspired blends such as The Great Indian and Imli Margarita, along with thoughtfully curated wines and low-ABV selections.

“Food is memory. It’s emotion. It’s a journey,” shares Chef Jolly. “To bring the vibrancy and soul of Indian cuisine to The St. Regis Maldives is a true privilege. Each dish tells a story, one of tradition, reinvention, and joy.”

As part of this collaboration, Marriott Bonvoy members have the exclusive opportunity to bid on an extraordinary Marriott Bonvoy Moments experience. The package includes a five-night stay for two guests in an Overwater Villa with Pool from October 19 to 24, with daily breakfast at Alba, a private six-course wine-paired dinner hosted by Chef Jolly himself, and a curated wellness experience featuring a signature massage and the renowned Blue Hole hydrotherapy journey at Iridium Spa. Round-trip seaplane transfers from Malé International Airport are also included, creating a seamless luxury journey from arrival to farewell.

Tucked away on its own private island, The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort is a destination that embodies barefoot luxury and discreet glamour. Its striking architecture, an elegant harmony of tropical modernism and local inspiration—blends seamlessly with the natural beauty of the atoll. The resort features 77 spacious villas, each offering panoramic ocean views or lush jungle surroundings, along with personalized St. Regis Butler Service. From restorative treatments at the award-winning Iridium Spa to yachting adventures aboard the resort’s private Azimut Flybridge, the experience is curated for those who seek both indulgence and escape.

This limited-time pop-up isn’t just a dining event, it’s a celebration of craftsmanship, heritage, and the unmatched power of storytelling through food. It’s where the timeless rituals of Indian hospitality meet the barefoot luxury of the Maldives.

Members can now bid for a Curated Culinary Experience with Chef Jolly and a five-night stay in at The St. Regis Maldives Vommuli Resort from now until 25 August through Marriott Bonvoy Moments.

For more information, visit stregismaldives.com