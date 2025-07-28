Ontario International posted its highest June passenger count in history

Ontario International Airport (ONT) recorded its highest June passenger total ever with more than 659,000 travelers while also setting a new single-month record for international passengers, officials announced.

Last month’s total eclipsed the previous June high set in 2007 when 653,000 airline passengers flew in and out of ONT. Meanwhile, the record number of international travelers surpassed the earlier high of 45,012 set in January 2024.

The surge in international passengers was due in part to the start of service by Taiwan-based STARLUX Airlines which operates four roundtrip flights a week between ONT and Taipei, Taiwan (TPE).

The Southern California gateway reported 659,787 passengers in June, the 52nd consecutive month of year-over-year increases. The June total was 1.1% more than the same month in 2024, including 612,283 domestic passengers and 47,504 international fliers. Domestic volume declined by 0.5% and international travelers increased by 27%.

Ontario officials also reported more than 3.3 million passengers during the first half of the year, 0.9% more than the same period last year. Domestic passenger volume rose by 0.8% to 3.1 million and the number of international travelers increased by 2% to nearly 233,000.

“To see Ontario International set another record in June and maintain such strong momentum into the second half of the year speaks volumes about what we’ve built here,” said Atif Elkadi, CEO of the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA). “It’s a reflection of the extraordinary efforts of our entire airport community — from our staff and airline partners to our concessionaires and security teams — and the clear vision and leadership of our Board of Commissioners. Together, we’re continuing to deliver a first-rate experience for travelers while reinforcing ONT’s role as one of Southern California’s premier aviation gateways.”

The air carriers with the greatest passenger shares in June were:

Southwest Airlines (35.7%)

American Airlines (15.5%)

Frontier Airlines (10.5%)

United Airlines (10.3%)

Delta Air Lines (10.0%)

Air cargo tonnage rose in June by 11.9%, driven mainly by high volumes of U.S. mail carried by United Parcel Service.

From January through June, air cargo tonnage was 9.6% greater than the same period a year ago, with freight volume 4.5% lower and mail 325% higher.

“Ontario International remains a top 10 cargo hub in the U.S. with world class facilities and services. We and our shipping partners will be ready to process more air cargo as freight volumes return to historical levels,” Elkadi said.