Take the Family on a Staycation This Half Term With INNSiDE by Meliá

INNSiDE, by Meliá, is the perfect spot for families looking for a UK staycation this February half term. Offering family-friendly rooms, kids craft hampers, dog-friendly stays and special family dining offers at INNSiDE’s contemporary, in-house Gino D’Acampo restaurants, including the brand-new restaurant and bar, Gino D’Acampo, Manchester, which launches this February.

With family rooms starting from just £150 per night, INNSiDE by Meliá features comfortable stays for curious families looking to discover some of the UK’s most exciting northern cities. The lifestyle hotels offer fresh, bright rooms, boasting floor-to-ceiling windows.

INNSiDE UK is committed to connecting travellers to local creators as part of its #StayCurious ethos. Connecting travellers to each city’s local art scene, each INNSiDE hotel offers kids craft hampers curated by craft and lifestyle stores local to each city. Designed to inspire the next generation of budding artists, each hamper is unique and features a variety of activities from painting to sculpting. Kids craft hampers are available to purchase from each INNSiDE’s very own local kiosk for £20.

With four-legged friends being just a much a part of the family, INNSiDE UK is not only dog-friendly but offers premium pet service for those pampered pooches; with curated lifestyle hampers created in collaboration with independent dog lifestyle stores. Connecting owners and dogs to the INNSiDE cities thriving independent scene, INNSiDE has teamed up with Manchester-based Sticks & Socks, Liverpool’s Natural Pet Shop and North-East lifestyle store Purple Hound, to create two must-have travel hampers available to purchase at INNSiDE’s unique kiosk.

This February half term, INNSiDE hotels’ Gino D’Acampo restaurants will host little diners for free, when dining from the Bambino menu, with a paying adult. Serving piccolo Italian classics, Gino D’Acampo restaurants are the perfect choice all the family. The Bambino menu includes delicious pasta dishes such as a slow cooked beef ragu Fettuccine Bolognese, mains including salmon fillet served with grilled tenderstem broccoli plus hearty classic pizzas.

Located in Manchester’s bustling First Street, INNSiDE Manchester can be found adjacent to Manchester’s flourishing art space HOME, which plays host to a number of family-friendly theatre and cinema events throughout the year. The hotel is also within walking distance of Manchester’s newest arts space, Aviva Studios home of Factory International. Centrally located, the lifestyle hotel is ideally situated for families looking to explore the city on foot.

ADVERTISEMENT

INNSiDE Newcastle is located on the city’s iconic Quayside offering unparalleled views across the River Tyne. Close to the city centre and transport links offering easy access to the North East coastline, INNSiDE Newcastle offers families a stay with the best of town and country. Across the Tyne in Gateshead discover the bold Baltic Centre for Contemporary Art, a vast converted mill housing modern contemporary works. Also, close to the hotel, is the Life Science Centre, an ideal day out for families to explore.

INNSiDE Liverpool can be found on Old Hall Street, ideal for families looking for a city centre stay without the hustle and bustle. The hotel is within walking distance of major city attractions such as the Albert Dock and Liver Building, perfect for curious minds. Liverpool is bursting with family-friendly activities such as activities at the city’s exciting museums the Tate Liverpool and the Museum of Liverpool. Unique to INNSiDE Liverpool is the premium Docklands, The Condo Suite. A spacious suite with separate living area, the condo suite is a tranquil space on 16th floor of the hotel. For little ones, INNSiDE Liverpool’s Condo Suite offers an exceptional stay experience with Tipi Parties. Ideal for special family stays or birthdays, the Condo Suite is magically transformed with individual tipi tents and beds for little ones to enjoy. The Condo is magically made over with games, sweet treats and other exciting gizmos and gadgets.

Stays at INNSiDE UK North hotels this half term start from £150 per night. INNSiDE Liverpool’s Tipi Party packages start from £599. Children up to the age of 11 can dine complementary from the Gino D’Acampo Bambino menu, this is one child per adult. The offer applies to every adult ordering a main course from the a la carte menu.

