ELEVATED DESIGN AND CRAFTSMANSHIP AT MANDARIN ORIENTAL MAYFAIR, LONDON

Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group is expanding its presence in London with the opening of Mandarin Oriental Mayfair, London in Spring 2024. Sitting on historic Hanover Square, in London’s most stylish neighbourhood, Mandarin Oriental Mayfair is a discreet, sleek, and intimate property where fashion, media, art, and business intersect. It has been imagined by a collective of exacting creatives at the forefront of architecture and design, with public spaces by Curiosity; rooms and suites by Studio Indigo and architecture by international practice, RSHP.

ARCHITECTURE

Inspired by the Georgian terraces on Hanover Square in the heart of London’s Mayfair Conservation Area, RSHP has designed both the hotel and residences.

The first new build luxury hotel in Mayfair in over a decade, RSHP has created a unique Vierendeel structured building – one of the first in the UK and unusual in modern engineering – that provides wide internal space and an elegant contemporary townscape façade. The glass and steel framed circulation tower, that is connected and shared between the 9 and 11 storey buildings, allows natural light to flood into the property and its lower ground floors.

The exterior design is one of generosity and grandeur that both blends with the defined, storied surroundings of the Square, reflecting its many cornice lines and double-height colonnades, and simultaneously defines the neighbourhood’s new era. Its burnt red brick ‘baguettes’ (the longest bricks in the UK) ensure the building stands apart, whilst from a distance, the recessed white Vierendeel structure is prominent and draws a connection between the adjacent, listed property and the white stucco of the Fenwick department store on Brook Street.

Graham Stirk, Senior Design Partner, RSHP, said: “The vertical proportions of the building are reinforced by an innovative Vierendeel frame that braces large flexible floor plates without the use of a central core. Behind the powerful façade, a glazed courtyard and lifts allow natural light to filter deep into the lower levels, creating an unexpected secret world of surprise and contrast within.”

PUBLIC SPACES

Mandarin Oriental Mayfair’s public spaces have been designed by Tokyo-based design agency Curiosity, known for their thoughtful approach to creating aesthetic identities that combine emotionality and functionality. In their work for the hotel – which encompasses the reception, atrium, Akira Back restaurant, ABar, 14-seater chef’s table Dosa, private dining rooms and spa – the team were inspired by Mayfair’s fusion of tradition and modernity and the energy of the neighbourhood fashion brands, culture and people. The nearby green spaces of Hanover Square, Berkeley Square and Green Park provided further design creativity.

Utilising the wide spaces that the unique architecture has created as a canvas, Curiosity’s interior design elements are intended as a “veil that will wrap the architecture in a soft and transparent layer that smoothes the lines and deepens the perception of the space,” said Gwenael Nicolas, Founder of Curiosity. The design team incorporates materials in shades of bronze to bring warmth to the public areas and, in a play of hide and seek with the different areas of the hotel, uses a semi-transparent mesh and lighting to reveal the various spaces and create a flow throughout.

Reception & Lobby:

Symbolising the neighbourhood’s natural spaces, the large sculptural lobby boasts green Ming marble, immersing the visitor in a welcoming and serene environment. It incorporates a space that is bathed in warm light with furniture in a simple, refined palette of beige and camel-toned leather. From reception, a connecting bridge takes visitors through a structure reminiscent of an Andon light (that traditionally signals a restaurant in Japan) across a large atrium between reception and the guestrooms, also providing a glimpse of the main restaurant and bar below.

Akira Back Restaurant, Abar, Dosa, and Private Dining:

The restaurant – helmed by Michelin-starred Chef Akira Back who blends his Korean roots, life in America and experience in Japanese restaurants across Japan and Europe – has a design that is inspired by “a walk in the park”. The natural elements of earth, wind, fire, and water, intend to stimulate the senses even before any food or drinks are served.

Entering from above, at the top of a circular set of stairs, visitors will see the extent of the atrium before them. Adding a sense of scale – and evoking the ‘wind’ element - is a grand wooden structure, a vortex, suspended between the glass ceiling and the diners below. The sculpture serves to create shadows, movement, transparency, and a softness within the space, as well as a dramatic focal point.

The main restaurant has been designed to create distinct day and night atmospheres: during the day, the glass ceiling allows for generous natural light to enter the atrium, with the feeling of outdoor dining in a courtyard; while at night, the vortex sculpture is combined with carefully choreographed lighting effects to play with shadows and movement. Underneath, the seating area has been crafted in the shape of a cocoon to create an intimate setting within this dynamic environment.

Embracing the element of ‘water’, is the dining centrepiece – an impressive wooden sushi counter where chefs can be seen preparing these signature dishes. This is highlighted by a transparent light feature, lit from within through layers of fabrics suspended from the ceiling, creating the impression of a large waterfall.

With a design to match the uniqueness of Dosa - Chef’s Kitchen - experience and inspired by ‘earth’, Curiosity has brought together a combination of textured and patinated surfaces and an imposing floating sculptural mirrored ceiling that encompasses the room in an effect of reflection and refraction. The movement of the chefs in the display kitchen combined with the mirrors and lighting create an unforgettable setting for Chef Akira’s culinary creation.

Hidden behind a wall during the day, Abar reveals itself at night. Embodying ‘fire’, the metallic ceiling is a shimmering bronze that appears to flicker in the light, reflecting the vibrancy of the bar which is where the worlds of fashion, art and media collide.

The Spa

The “walk in the park” theme of the restaurant is continued in the spa, evoking nature through materials, textures and lighting to ease the mind and release tensions as soon as guests cross the threshold. A dark palette is combined with the pure materiality of wood and stone together with delicate shades of warm bronze, candle-like lighting, and a green marble reception in an echo of the hotel’s main entrance.

The 25m pool is a distinctive element within the space: symbolising a journey, the colour graduates from black to amber, changing the colour of the water and evoking a warm sunset and feeling of relaxation. The treatment rooms are also designed to promote deep restoration with a combination of natural materials.

GUESTROOMS & SUITES

The interiors of the hotel’s 50 guestrooms and 77 private residences have been meticulously crafted by Studio Indigo.

Studio Indigo’s sophisticated and timeless design seamlessly blends sleek modern style with traditional British elements. A layered approach creates depth and space, combining different materials such as burl wood and striking marbles, and sliding screens add to the sense of volume and flow. Inspired by haute couture, every guestroom has been imagined as a jewellery box, using fine timbers, marbles, soft fabrics and carpets, bespoke lighting and furniture.

House of de Gournay hand-painted silk wallpaper is an exquisite focal point of the rooms; its flowering magnolia design – whose leaves have been meticulously considered in relation to the Feng Shui of each room - is a nod to the trees found in Hanover Square, whilst the chinoiserie is a subtle reference to the hotel Group’s oriental heritage.

A bold use of colour adds character and identity to each guestroom, with a jewel-toned palette that includes rich emerald green, regal maroon and tranquil turquoise, complemented by metallic finishes in brass, bronze and gold. Sculptural, jewel-shaped lighting brings warmth and subtle finesse, such as suspended lighting of white and gold porcelain leaves by Haberdashery featured in the suites’ living areas, and bespoke alabaster wall lights with satin brass in the bedrooms.

“By blending colours and textures, creating a sense of place and playing homage to Mandarin Oriental’s cultural influences, we have created a haven of urban elegance in the heart of Mayfair,” said Mike Fisher, Creative Director & Founder, Studio Indigo said.

Susanne Hatje, General Manager, Mandarin Oriental Mayfair said “To open a hotel and residences on Hanover Square, Mayfair’s oldest square, is such a privilege and we wanted to ensure the design paid respect to its surroundings. We are delighted with the result which complements the historic setting of the square, a meeting point for fashion, art, and culture. This in turn inspired the interior design of the property’s public spaces, where as a homage to our cultural and creative neighbourhood, artworks by local British artists feature throughout the building with one-off furniture pieces. The design found in the hotel rooms and suites reflects the craftsmanship found in the haute couture of clothing boutiques, jewellery stores and fine restaurants that surround the hotel.”