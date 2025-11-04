Taiwan Tourism Administration to Bring Local Culture, Sweet Treats and Football Legends to WTM 2025

Taiwan Tourism Administration (TTA) is set to bring the spirit of Taiwan to London this November at the annual World Travel Market (WTM). With a focus on sustainable tourism, cultural immersion and adventure travel, Taiwan is positioning itself as an exciting, meaningful and accessible destination for the modern UK traveller.

What’s New

Online Travel Agent Training

As part of its digital transformation, TTA has this year launched a dedicated online education platform for trade professionals, designed to equip the industry with in-depth knowledge about Taiwan’s offering; from food to culture to incredible landscapes. Since its launch, more than 430 agents have completed the training courses on the platform.

Increased Air Capacity from the Middle East

In addition to China Airlines’ five weekly direct flights from London Heathrow to Taipei and EVA Air’s seven weekly flights via Bangkok, several Middle Eastern carriers have increased capacity. From August 2025, Emirates expanded its Dubai–Taipei route to twice daily whilst from September 2025, Etihad Airways has added a new Abu Dhabi–Taipei route.

Tour Operator Product

In 2025, more than 20 new Taiwan holidays have been launched in the UK market with tour operators including Wendy Wu Tours, Carlton Leisure, Luxtripper and Intrepid Travel, making it even easier to discover Taiwan’s diverse holiday types. In 2026, TTA has ambitions to increase its product by 20%, demonstrating its commitment to attracting and increasing UK visitation.

2026 Focuses

In 2026, TTA looks forward to deepening cooperation with more industry partners. The dedicated trade education platform will continue to be updated with fresh content and promoted across multiple channels. A series of engaging trade events – around 3 to 5 in total – will be organised throughout the year. In addition, TTA will align with major Taiwan celebrations including the Taiwan Lantern Festival in February and the Taipei International Travel Fair in November. Five trade FAM trips in partnership with leading airlines are also planned to provide first-hand experiences of Taiwan.

TTA will further strengthen connections by offering consultation and matchmaking services with Taiwan-based DMCs, supporting UK operators interested in developing new Taiwan products. Industry partners will also be encouraged to join forces with TTA in co-marketing initiatives to promote Taiwan to the UK market.

Discover Taiwan at WTM: Stand N9-210

This year, visitors to the Taiwan Pavillion can expect a vibrant space with Taiwanese drink tastings, arts and crafts and live music that bring the spirit of the country to life. Taiwan’s loveable mascot, OhBear, will once again make an appearance and be on hand for memorable photo opportunities.

EVA Air will welcome West Ham United Premier League players to the stand for meet-and-greets on 4th November between 3pm – 5pm, whilst China Airlines will hold an interactive quiz for visitors looking to test their destination knowledge on 6th November between 10am – 12pm.

There’ll also be branded Taiwan taxis at the new WTM TrendFest zone. Visitors who take a photo with the taxi and upload it to social media will be able to redeem a special gift from the Taiwan Pavillion!

The Taiwan Brand

Launched in 2024, Taiwan’s Waves of Wonder brand identity invites visitors to discover the many layers of Taiwan – from eco-conscious adventures to local culture to off-the-beaten-track journeys. As a multi-faceted destination, Taiwan’s brand serves to highlight its vast appeal to different types of traveller, all whilst supporting its commitment to responsible travel.

In line with this brand positioning, TTA has refined its promotional focus to engage with Gen Z solo travellers, as well as train lovers, birdwatchers, cycling enthusiasts and cultural explorers.

Reasons to Visit Taiwan

Taiwan is a year-round destination for cultural celebrations and active experiences. From the Taiwan Lantern Festival in February, aligned with Lunar New Year, to the Sun Moon Lake Swimming Carnival in September, Taiwan is a four-season getaway with something to entice all.

Tapping into the slow travel trend, there are also several signature rail journeys which have recently launched in Taiwan including the Formosensis on the Alishan Forest Railway in Taiwan’s Chiayi County, a luxury Gourmet Rail Experience with Future Express which traverses various landscapes across the country, and the coastal ‘Haifeng’ Train which serves delectable desserts to passengers.

Learn More About TTA and Taiwan

For more information about Taiwan, visit https://eng.taiwan.net.tw/