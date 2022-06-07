Turkish Airlines adds South Sudan capital Juba to network

Turkish Airlines continues to expand its flight network with flights to Juba, the capital of South Sudan. Connecting Africa to more destinations than any other in the world, the Turkish flag carrier has increased the number of destinations on the African Continent to 62 with Juba.

The flag carrier brand will be operating Juba flights 3 days a week, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with Boeing B737-8 aircraft.

Speaking during the ceremony held at Juba International Airport for the inauguration of the route, Turkish Airlines General Manager Bilal Ekşi said: “We believe that the importance of Africa for the world trade and tourism will be increasing in the medium and long term thanks to the development of industrial investments. In this context, as Turkish Airlines, we are pleased to inaugurate flights to Juba, the capital of South Sudan and will continue to connect Africa to the world in line with the demand and market growth.”

Turkish Airlines has increased the number of destination countries to 129, and overall destinations to 338 with Juba; while offering a wide range of connection opportunities to its guests with new destinations, the carrier also continues to provide high end services worldwide.

In addition to air passenger transportation, Turkish Airlines acts as an important bridge to develop international commercial ties with cargo transportation through its wide flight network.

