Israel unveils new Dead Sea development plans

The Israel ministry of tourism and the Israel Land Authority have announced the winners of two tenders for the construction of four new hotels, which will add approximately 1,000 new rooms to the Dead Sea area.

Work will also see a new shopping centre, and a 40,000 square meter conference centre, built.

The development plan will be managed by the Dead Sea Preservation Government Company, the executive arm of the ministry of tourism.

Africa Israel won the contract for the only plot to be marketed in the renewed Hamei Zohar area.

The hotel will contain 220 rooms (of which 20 are incentivised for green building) at a winning bid price of £3,859,356.

Fattal Hotels won the bid on a plot on the water’s edge in the new development area between Ein Bokek and Hamei Zohar, which will house 198 hotel rooms (of which 18 are incentivised for green building).

Fattal will pay the Israel Land Authority £2,693,299.

Elad Hotels won the tender for two plots for hotel construction, location in the new development area between Ein Bokek and Hamei Zohar.

One lot is for the construction of a 253-room hotel on the waterfront (of which 23 is incentivised for green building).

The price paid £4,178,324.

The second lot will include, for the first time in Israel, a hotel to be built on an area surrounded by the sea, in a luxury complex of 330 rooms (of which 30 rooms are incentivised for green building).

The lot also includes a unique spa, which is also located in the complex on the water.

The final winning price £11,638,144.

The tender requires completion of the construction within six years, as a condition for receiving a lease.

Finally, Barclays Israel won one of the additional areas that were included – one for commerce and the other for a regional conference centre.

The company, which owns the 12,000 square metre Dead Sea Mall, won the tender.

The new commercial area will cover 26,579 square meters and will be built between Ein Bokek and Hamei Zohar.

Elad Hotels won the tender for the construction of a unique conference centre for the area of 11,539 meters.

Minister of tourism, Yariv Levin, said: “We are continuing the tourism revolution at the sea and leveraging it as an attractive and modern tourist destination.

“Given the significant increase in the number of tourists arriving in Israel, I welcome the start of the process of building more than one thousand new rooms at the Dead Sea.

“This is a great step forward on the road to dramatic change in the region.”