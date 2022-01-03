Expo 2020 to bring Veganuary to Dubai

Expo 2020 Dubai will be home to the Middle East’s first Vegan Food Festival this January, presenting flavours from around the world with a game-changing culinary experience in association with Veganuary and Vegan Days.

Taking place over three weekends (Friday, Saturday and Sunday) from January 14-30 at Festival Garden, the food fest will bring together the greatest plant-based food the region has to offer, giving visitors the chance to sample nutritious vegan bites with a side of music, courtesy of a diverse line-up of DJs.

Visitors will also be able to enjoy an eco-marketplace filled with sustainable stalls, a vegan and organic spa, entertainment, and chef talks, making the Vegan Food Festival a fun and informative day out for friends and families alike.

Restaurants across the Expo 2020 site will also be participating in Veganuary.

ADVERTISEMENT

Diners will be spoilt for choice, from Alkebulan, which will be home to a ten-day pop up from chef Glory Kabe, to Bread Ahead who are hosting vegan baking classes for the month of January, plus vegan options at Adrift Burger Bar, Kutir, Long Chim, Café Milano, the Local Aussie Grill, Mangrove Philippines Cuisine, Melbourne Lane, Sky Market and XYST.

Veganuary is a non-profit organisation that encourages people worldwide to go vegan during January – and beyond.

During the 2021 campaign, more than 500,000 people took the pledge to try a vegan diet, with about 825 new vegan products and menu options launched around the world.

Entry is free as part of an Expo ticket, no booking required.

The festival takes place at Festival Garden, Wadi Avenue, Jubilee Park, near the Malaysia Pavilion.