Pinwheel Partners with Fauna & Flora to Boost Corporate Nature Conservation

Pinwheel has announced a new strategic partnership with Fauna & Flora, one of the world’s leading nature conservation organisations. The collaboration aims to help corporations scale up their engagement with and funding of nature-based solutions to address the interconnected crises of climate change and biodiversity loss.

The partnership will combine Fauna & Flora’s extensive work on habitat restoration with Pinwheel’s innovative technology to connect companies and their stakeholders directly with conservation projects around the world.

Gavin Sheppard, CEO of Pinwheel, said: “The urgency of climate action and ecosystem protection has never been greater. By combining our technological capabilities with Fauna & Flora’s conservation expertise, we’re enabling companies to make meaningful environmental action in a way that is accessible, measurable, and engaging for businesses of all sizes.”

The collaboration comes at a time when the need to restore nature and address climate change is widely recognised. With major geopolitical changes underway, encouraging more corporate action on sustainability is increasingly important.

Dave Hillyard, Global Fundraising Director at Fauna & Flora, noted: “Studies suggest that, in order to address the nature loss crisis, we need an additional $700 billion per year committed to saving nature. The private sector can play a significant role in helping to plug this gap, and Pinwheel’s platform offers an excellent way for corporates to make sound investments in nature projects.”

Initially, the initiative will focus on projects that protect and restore habitats, save species from extinction, and develop sustainable livelihoods for communities living closest to nature. These projects will be made available to Pinwheel partners, while Fauna & Flora partners will be able to access Pinwheel’s technology to track project progress and raise awareness among staff and customers.

The partnership launches with founding corporate partner HH Global, which will be supporting Fauna & Flora’s work via the Pinwheel platform. This includes the development of chimpanzee corridors in Uganda, conserving turtles and marine habitats on Nicaragua’s Pacific Coast, and protecting forests and wetlands in Cambodia.

Kevin Dunckley, Chief Sustainability Officer at HH Global, said: “We are delighted to support Fauna & Flora and Pinwheel on these vital nature recovery projects. These critical ecosystems, which support a number of keystone species, are of great importance, which is why HH Global has made nature restoration a core part of our sustainability efforts.”

More information can be found at pinwheel.earth