Super 8 by Wyndham to seek continued growth in Germany

Super 8 by Wyndham has today revealed plans to expand its footprint in Germany, with the opening of new hotels in Hamburg, Berlin, Mainz, Koblenz and Augsburg by the end of 2021.

The news comes in addition to the recent launch of a new Super 8 by Wyndham hotel in Dresden.

Super 8 by Wyndham is one of the world’s largest economy hotel brands with nearly 2,900 hotels around the world.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts introduced Super 8 by Wyndham in Germany in 2016, in partnership with leading hotel management company Gorgeous Smiling Hotels, Grünwald.

From two initial hotels in Munich, the two companies have continued to expand the brand in Freiburg, Oberhausen and recently in Dresden, with plans to reach ten hotels and over 1,800 rooms by the end of 2021.

Christian Michel, vice president development Europe for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, said: “We are extremely proud of the strong momentum of Super 8 by Wyndham in Germany.

“With a growing demand for more affordable accommodation, the brand’s expansion perfectly fits our ambition to make hotel travel possible for all.

“Gorgeous Smiling Hotels is a trusted and like-minded partner, and we are delighted to continue to grow Super 8 by Wyndham together in this important market.”

Heiko Grote, chief executive of Gorgeous Smiling Hotels, added: “Whether it’s for a business trip or a weekend break, we know that today’s travellers look for a quality experience, but at an affordable price point – which is exactly what Super 8 by Wyndham stands for.

“We are delighted to further leverage the potential of this outstanding brand together with our partner Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and further expand the portfolio in the country.”