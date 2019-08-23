Wilson takes over as Ryanair DAC chief executive

Eddie Wilson has replaced Michael O’Leary as chief executive of Ryanair DAC as the low-cost carrier continues its reorganisation.

The airline has reorganised itself as a holding group company comprising several airlines, with O’Leary as overall chief executive.

Wilson will take over as chief executive of Ryanair DAC, the biggest carrier within the group.

Confirming the news, O’Leary told staff in a note that Wilson would take up his new role immediately.

“This will start a transition process over the next three months of taking over from myself,” he added.

Ryanair DAC’s senior executives will report to Wilson, beginning today.

Wilson, 55, is a 22-year Ryanair veteran, who as chief people officer, has led negotiations with pilot and crew unions that Ryanair recognised in late 2017.